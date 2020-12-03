The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays are missing something from their roster — a senior. The Jays enter the winter without a single senior on the roster.
However, the Jays certainly aren’t lacking for talent headed into the season. That fact was on full display in the Jays rout of perennial powerhouse Mercer 67-36 in the season opener last week.
“We are excited,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “We’ve got a good group of kids. … The kids have been working hard and they are ready to get started.”
In that game, junior forward Auston Pride led the way with 24 points as he controlled the paint.
Pride averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds last season, but has obviously gotten off to an even stronger start this season.
“I feel like I’m shooting a lot better,” Pride said. “And definitely working on free throws.”
Pride is embracing his role as the team’s big man with a guard-heavy lineup around him.
“I’ve definitely got to work hard in practice and off the court as well,” Pride said. “We don’t have a lot of big men so I’ve really got to focus on being strong down there.”
One of those guards is 3-year starter and 2020 Second Team All-275 Conference point guard Ben Boswell.
“This year, we are looking to push the ball because I think we have some speed,” Boswell said.
Boswell began his Bluejay career learning alongside Spencer Weir and Chet Spire when Boswell was a freshman, but after that class graduated, Boswell ascended into a leading role last season.
“There are responsibilities,” Boswell said of being a leader. “You have to lead as an example for your team and especially for the younger ones so they can learn and they can take this position in the future.”
As a sophomore, Boswell averaged 13.3 points, three assists and two steals per game. Boswell scored 15 in the win over Mercer.
With five seniors graduating last year — Ethan Adwell, Mitchell Sherry, Rory Bredlow, Reed McIntyre and Mitchell Sherry — the Jays will be counting on several young players to play significant roles.
Sophomore Dylan McIntyre will see his role expanded this season and was third on the team in scoring in the opener with 14 points.
“Dylan McIntyre was a freshman last year,” Pride said. “He is stepping up a lot. We are playing well as a team and it should be a good year.”
Juniors Lane Dack, Zachary Pride and Colton Swalley will also all see more playing time as the year goes on.
“That is like the team we used to have,” Boswell said of his fellow juniors. “That is what is really going to pace up our game and we can all shoot.”
The Bluejays bring in a trio of freshmen — all of which will have the opportunity for minutes on a team with just 10 players. Against Mercer, Christopher Kephart led the freshman scorers with eight.
“We are fast,” Jackson said. “I mean, we are really quick. We aren’t big at all, but we are definitely fast.”
The Bluejays also boast a very accomplished coach with Jackson entering his third year with the program. Prior to Northeast Nodaway, Jackson coached at North Andrew where he was 64-21 in three seasons with three conference titles and two district titles.
“Like any year, I’ve really just told the guys that our main goal is just to win each day and try to get better,” Jackson said. “It is a process. It is a long haul and a long season. Our goal is to get better each and every day.
With a six-man junior class, who have all learned under Jackson for three years, the Jays enter this season with eyes on a jump up the conference and district standings.
“Our main goal this year is to do a lot better than last year,” Boswell said.