GUILFORD, Mo. — In 14 innings of baseball during the district tournament, Platte Valley pitchers combined to allow just two hits and no runs.
Picking up right where senior Trever McQueen left off on Monday against St. Joseph Christian, Platte Valley sophomore Memphis Bliley was dominant in a 2-0 victory over Northeast Nodaway on Wednesday.
Bliley threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit and four walks while striking out eight.
“I knew they were a really good hitting team so I’d have to throw my best,” Bliley said. “Everything just came around and I threw really well."
While his overall game was electric, Bliley only narrowly avoided big trouble in the first inning.
Northeast Nodaway speedy shortstop Ben Boswell worked himself a lead-off walk on five pitches. Dylan McIntyre then laid down a bunt, but Bliley fielded it, spun and threw to second to get Boswell there.
Control continued to be a problem for Bliley and a wild pitch allowed McIntyre to go to second. McIntyre advanced to third on Colton Swalley’s groundout.
Another wild pitch saw McIntyre take off for home, but catcher Wyatt Miller raced back to gather the ball and threw to Bliley who slid into home plate as he caught the ball and applied the tag in one motion. The throw and tag were just in time to end the top of the inning with no score.
The other half of the pitching matchup was someone who Bliley is very familiar with — his cousin Auston Pride. Pride had no such concerns with a slow start as he needed just eight pitches to record the first three outs in order.
“He did tremendous,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said of Pride. “I think a lot of that starts with our catcher Colton. Colton called a heck of a game.”
After that, the pitching duel was on.
“Considering that he is my cousin, it is always really competitive between us two,” Bliley said. “He was throwing really well and I was throwing really well.”
Pride didn’t allow a hit or walk until the fourth inning, but errors cost the Bluejays in the third inning. Two Northeast Nodaway errors allowed Carter Luke to reach third base with one out and McQueen drove him in with a grounder to shortstop.
While the groundout was far from the hardest hit ball of the night, it was an example of the situational baseball that coach Zach Dyer has tried to instill in his team. With the way Bliley and Pride were pitching, it proved huge.
“We’ve been talking about those little things all year,” Dyer said. “We’ve been putting them in situations at practice to take advantage of those.”
The game’s first hit occurred in the top of the fourth inning. Bluejay second baseman Lane Dack hit a single to center field which advanced Swalley to third base.
With runners on second and third and one out, Bliley dialed in for back-to-back strikeouts and maintained the 1-0 lead.
Platte Valley’s first hit came in the fifth inning, but it was quickly followed by the second as Trevor Weir singled to left field and Luke bunted for a hit to begin the inning.
“The bottom of our lineup really came through today,” Bliley said.
Pride buckled down and drew back-to-back fly outs, but Weir advanced to third on the second one. With runners on the corners, Luke stole second and the throw from Swalley sailed into center field and allowed Weir to score with two outs.
Pride picked up a strikeout to end the inning, but Bliley had his 2-0 lead.
The Bluejays drew two more walks in the sixth, but couldn’t break through with a big hit to get on the board.
“The guys left it all out there,” Proffitt said. “And that is what you want to see as a coach to end the year — did we leave it all out there? I’m happy for these kids.”
Bliley struck out the first batter he faced in the seventh inning, but an error allowed Brayden Munns to reach first and Bliley to reach his pitch limit. That meant Miller and Bliley would change places to try for the last two outs.
“I just had to put the ball in play and let my defensive players help me out,” Miller said.
The big righty got Grant McIntyre to pop out to second for the second out, but pinch hitter Creed Wilcox reached on an error to put the go-ahead run at the plate as the Bluejay lineup turned over to Boswell.
Boswell jumped on the first pitch, but grounded out to third to end the game.
While Bliley and Miller combined for the 1-hitter, Pride was nearly as good with six innings pitched, two hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Both runs were unearned.
“My arm felt amazing today,” Pride said. “I don’t know what it was, but we knew we had to be focused and ready to go.”
Pride was emotional after the game speaking about this year’s Bluejays.
“I love these guys,” Pride said.
Proffitt credits his seniors Chase Atkins and Anne Schieber with helping to lead a young team.
“We are going to miss Chase and he has come a heck of a long way from his freshman year,” Proffitt said. “What he has meant to this program, just like every other senior who has gone out, you can’t hardly put it into words. We can’t thank Anne enough for what she did to come out, give us numbers and get some starts — and to be Anne, be a great ball player and be an even greater person.”
For Platte Valley, this district title completes a year of growth from this young group of freshmen and sophomores across all sports.
“I’ve been lucky enough to coach them all three seasons with football, basketball and baseball,” Dyer said. “With football, we had a young team with some injuries and we battled through. Basketball, we had a young team as well and we gave Mound City everything we could for a district championship. I’m just so happy for them to actually achieve this and win this as a group.”
Platte Valley now awaits the winner of Class 1, District 15. Top-seed North Harrison was upset by Albany on Wednesday in the semifinals. Albany will face second-seeded Pattonsburg on Thursday for the right to play Platte Valley on Monday.