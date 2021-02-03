RAVENWOOD, Mo. — By its own standards, Tuesday night was a slow offensive night for Northeast Nodaway, but the Jays were still able to lean on their running game late to pull away from East Atchison for a 51-36 victory in Ravenwood.
“Playing bad did not help the win,” Northeast Nodaway sophomore Dylan McIntyre said with a smile. “But we came together as a team, fought to the end and came away with the W.”
The Wolves (5-11) entered the game playing as well as they have all season — winning four of their last six. The Bluejays jumped on them early however with an 8-0 run to begin the game.
While Northeast Nodaway wasn't firing on all cylinders early offensively, its defense was. The Wolves managed just five first-quarter points, and the Jays led 13-5 after one quarter.
“I always tell them, you may not have your best offensive night, but you can always play really good defense and help your team win,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson.
Northeast Nodaway (13-6) appeared to have the opportunity to put the game out of reach in the second quarter, but could not capitalize at the free-throw line where the Bluejays missed 7-of-8 attempts in the quarter. East Atchison was able to pull within 22-15 at halftime on a basket by junior Kaylin Merriweather.
The second half became an extremely physical game, and East Atchison used that style to go on an 8-0 run early in the third quarter and whittle the lead down to just two points at 25-23.
“It was pretty tough,” Bluejay junior Colton Swalley said. “A lot of us had negative body language, but we just have to pick each other up and worry about the next play.”
The Jays were able to adjust to the style of play late in the quarter and an 'and-1' bucket with a free throw by McIntyre capped the third-quarter scoring and an 8-0 Jay run to extend the lead to ten points at 33-23.
“We stayed together, fought to the end and never quit,” McIntyre said.
The Wolves pulled within five on two occasions in the fourth quarter, but Swalley answered with a pair of made free throws to keep his team in control. Swalley was a spark as the team's sixth man, especially with top scorer Ben Boswell dealing with foul trouble for much of the night.
“I don't really think of it as whether I start or not,” Swalley said. “No matter what, whenever I am in the game, I try to do the best I can, be the best teammate I can, go out there and do my role.”
Boswell checked back into the game late and helped the Jays put it out of reach with six points during a 10-0 run which turned a 41-34 lead into a 51-34 lead before Jackson was able to put his bench into the game to finish it out.
“Good team will win games when they don't play their best, and tonight, we didn't play our best,” Jackson said. “I thought they played really hard.”
One of those bench players was Boston Adwell, who finished the game out. Adwell was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in August. After the game, several Wolves circled back to the Bluejay bench to tell Adwell that he played a good game.
The Bluejays had a balanced offense with McIntyre scoring 13 while Auston Pride and Swalley each had 12. Boswell added eight while Lane Dack had four and Zach Pride had two.
“Don't get me wrong, it is nice when there is a guy scoring 30 points, but whenever we are all chipping in points, getting the ball around, getting as many touches to everyone that we can; it just works a lot better that way,” Swalley said.
East Atchison was led by Cameron Oswald with nine points. Jarrett Spinnato had six while Braden Graves and Josh Smith each had five.
Northeast Nodaway will host Union Star on Friday before hosting a rivalry game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., against Platte Valley.
“I feel like we aren't where we want to be, but we are improving a lot,” Swalley said. “We are in a lot better place than we have been the last couple years.”