RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Rarely is a high school basketball player excited for wind sprints, but this month, Boston Adwell has been running beside his Northeast Nodaway teammates with a smile on his face.
That smile is because the sophomore is back on the court with his friends after his life was turned upside down at the end of the summer.
After noticing lumps on Adwell’s chest, he went in to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville to have tests and X-rays done. Those results were sent to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and the Adwells were asked to come down to Kansas City for more tests. After a couple nights in the hospital, it was confirmed that Adwell had Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Ravenwood’s reaction
Dylan McIntyre had heard of Hodgkin’s lymphoma before, but hadn’t really given it much thought until he received the news that one of his best friends, Adwell, had been diagnosed with the disease.
“It is pretty crazy what he went through and stuff, but now that he is back playing basketball it feels good,” McIntyre said.
That news had McIntyre immediately jumping onto the internet to search for what this meant for his friend. The first thing that Google calls up when you search for the disease is an excerpt from Wikipedia providing a brief description: “Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) is a type of lymphoma in which cancer originates from a specific type of white blood cells called lymphocytes. Symptoms may include fever, night sweats, and weight loss. …”
“He has been my best friend since, I don’t know how long, and hearing that news was just sad,” McIntyre said. “I did a lot of research with what it was and learned about the bumps on his body and stuff. I was like, ‘Shoot, that is not very good,’ and I was just scared.”
The page also says that treatment options include chemotherapy. That was something that Adwell began right away.
One of the most well-known side effects of chemotherapy is hair loss, which Adwell did have to deal with, but not alone. Following a Bluejay softball game, several of the Bluejay boys decided to cut their own hair off in support of Adwell.
“Almost all of us basketball boys did it,” Zach Pride said.
In addition to the new hair styles around the school, Adwell's mother Mandy Adwell, a second-grade teacher at Northeast Nodaway, says the other students made sure to wear their masks when they were around Boston even before the mask mandate went into effect. Because Hodgkin’s lymphoma attacks the immune system, Boston is at heightened risk because of COVID-19.
“I have to be cautious because the virus and everything,” Boston said. “They are trying to keep me as safe as they can.”
Boston’s friends also organized the sale of bracelets in support of Boston and gave their earnings to the family.
Basketball begins
When basketball games began for Northeast Nodaway, the team felt the hole of their missing teammate. They were determined to continue to show that he was still an important part of the team even if he couldn’t be on the court with them.
That caused the Pride brothers, Auston and Zach, to come up with the idea of wearing headbands with a slogan on them to recognize Boston.
“First, we shaved our heads, everybody, because he had to,” Auston said. “We figured we’d all do it to make him not feel bad and make him feel welcome. Then we we started thinking of what else we can do to show support, so we came up with the headband.”
Because their hair had partially grown back from the initial time they had buzzed it off, several of the Bluejays began to don white headbands with black lettering which read ‘Buzz 4 Boston.’
“It means a lot to me,” Boston said. “It means they care for me.”
The Bluejays are allowed to wear the headbands when they wear their white uniforms because they have to match the color of the jerseys according to MSHSAA, which means they are most often seen at Bluejay home games.
With Boston as the team’s biggest fan, the Jays have started the season strong with a 7-3 start.
“It is a close-knit group,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “They are all really good friends, going to school with him, growing up with him when they were little.
“Seeing what he has gone through just these past few months and seeing how he has persevered … it just shows them that hard work goes a long way and a good attitude does as well.”
Boston’s back
The Jays received an additional boost in December when Boston returned to practice for the first time since his diagnosis. The return lifted the spirits of everyone on the team.
“He has always been a part of the team, but not having him around has been weird,” Jackson said. “He is one of those guys, who everyday he shows up with a smile on his face. He works hard and is fun to be around. All these guys have missed having him so we are glad to have him back.”
The person whose spirits were lifted the most by his return though, was Boston himself. He was able to become simply a high-school sophomore working on his game in hopes of helping his team win as many games as possible.
“I just got to come to basketball, so I can do something that I like to do,” Boston said of his positive mindset throughout the process. “I’m trying to keep doing things that I like to do.”
The Jays are slated to open their second semester schedule with a home game against Platte Valley on Friday, Jan. 8. The game is scheduled to be a ‘Purple Out,’ where fans will wear purple and donations will be collected and sent to the American Cancer Society in Boston’s name.
“It is a big deal to all of us,” Auston said. “We’ve all been friends with him for as long as we can remember and seeing him come back is really good.
“Knowing he is back and doing well, we were all worried about him obviously. Having him back is just a relief.”
Looking forward
The next big doctor’s appointment for Boston will be in February when he returns to Kansas City for another round of scans.
The hope is that by that point, the chemotherapy which Boston undergoes every other Friday at Children’s Mercy has had the desired effect and that Boston is cancer free.
“Hopefully, I will be finished and I can be here (at basketball practice) all the time and won’t have anything else to worry about,” Boston said.
The family is thankful for the support they see with people wearing the bracelets students sold — many times to people the family doesn’t even know — the cards, notes and everyone who has checked in on Boston over the last few months.
His friends from school even came in small groups and with masks to visit him before he was able to return to school.
“Knowing he couldn’t really do a whole lot of stuff because he was going through all that and with the COVID stuff, we would all — separately, not all in one group, to be safe — we would all visit,” Auston said.
Mandy Adwell also credits Dr. Mike Feuerbacher from MMC-M with helping the family figure out their next steps and get set up at Children Mercy. Nothing that she is “forever grateful for the care that my son has received.”
Currently the family is simply asking for continued prayers with the February scans approaching.
“Everyone just checks up on me to make sure I’m doing good,” Boston said. “They care about me, so that means a lot to me.”