KING CITY, Mo. — The season hasn’t produced many wins for the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays, but the Bluejays believe they played their best game of the year in a 50-31 loss to South Holt on Thursday after going toe-to-toe for three and a half quarters.
“I felt like that was one of our best games,” Northeast Nodaway senior Anne Schieber said. “I felt like we were zoned in and really focused. Sometimes it feels like our heads aren’t in it, but tonight it felt like people were more focused on what their goal was and played hard.”
Schieber led Northeast Nodaway with 19 points and led off the game with a 3-pointer. The Bluejays’ defense held Stanberry to 48 points in the opening round of the tournament and carried that defensive momentum over into the early minutes against South Holt.
The Knights were held off the scoreboard through the first three minutes and didn’t convert their first field goal until the 3:52 mark of the first quarter. Northeast Nodaway held South Holt to seven points in the first quarter.
“Tonight, we felt good and started off hot,” Northeast Nodaway coach Luke Cox said. “That kept our momentum going and the girls were focused on each other instead of personal goals. They really attacked with attitude, effort and energy.”
The Bluejays fell behind by four early in the second quarter, then Schieber connected on back-to-back three-pointers to give Northeast Nodaway an 11-9 with 6:06 left in the half.
The Knights answered with a 7-0 run and held the Bluejays scoreless for three minutes. Senior Saige Kohlleppel and sophomore Jaden Adkins scored on consecutive possessions to keep Northeast within striking distance at the end of the half.
South Holt took the early momentum in the second half scoring four-straight to take its biggest lead to that point at 24-17. But Schieber’s hot hand kept the game close, scoring six points, including her third three-pointer to pull the Bluejays to within three.
“Anne is such a team player and has a good outside shot,” Cox said. “We were finally able to get her going early as opposed to late where she’s got tired legs and she’s not able to get that shot going. She was hot from the start and at any level of basketball, if you get a player hot, it draws the defense outside and you’re able to pack it inside.”
The Knights took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter and extended it to eight on their first possession of the final quarter. South Holt ended the game on a 17-4 run.
“We just kind of ran out of gas there and they started hitting their threes,” Cox said.
The Bluejays hope that this performance can help them as they enter the final month of the regular season. Northeast will face the 12-4 East Atchison Wolves in its next game on Feb. 2.
“I think we need to remember this so that we have a little more confidence and never be scared going out there,” Schieber said. “Now, we see that we can really play ball and be competitive in these games.”