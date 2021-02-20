RAVENWOOD, Mo. — District tournaments are normally simple; one team moves on to the next round, and the other’s season comes to an end. But Saturday at Northeast Nodaway, the Nodaway-Holt Trojans program played its final game before joining a new co-op next year with West Nodaway.
The Bluejays advanced to second round with a 60-42 win over the Trojans.
“All of our team, even when we’d lose or get blown out, we’d still come out with our heads held high,” Nodaway-Holt senior Brilyn DeVers said. “We knew what we were capable of, what teams we were capable of playing with and when we did, we took it to them. We lost some nail biters, but also losing games by 20 or less instead of 40 or less — it’s a win. I take that as a win every day and having the best record since 2016 just proves that we really wanted this season and went and got it.”
Nodaway-Holt improved on both sides of the ball this season. Offensively, the Trojans averaged 10 more points per game than they did a season ago, and defensively, Nodaway-Holt allowed 11 fewer points per game.
“Discipline, hands down,” Trojans coach Michael Barbosa said. “Some of these kids weren’t held accountable and so to hold them accountable for everything that they do, follow directions, listening to coaches and it turned out great. We won six more games than the last three years combined and so I told the boys they’re doing great. We have to continue that momentum into next season even with the co-op.”
It was the final high school game for DeVers and Hunter Clement. Barbosa said that while Clement wasn’t a major factor on the court, his leadership was extremely valuable.
“Hunter was really good for us in building the culture,” Barbosa said. “He made sure that everyone was accountable, doing what they’re supposed to be doing and just a great leader. He might not have been the best basketball player, but he was always there, always worked hard and always wanted to have a good time. I really appreciate him.”
DeVers was one of the few bright spots over the last four years for Nodaway-Holt. The senior led the team in scoring each of the last two years and finished his Trojan career with over 1,000 points.
“Brilyn was our lead on and off the court,” Barbosa said. “He wanted to make everyone successful with it being his senior year. We won the first game of the season against Union Star in the PVI Tournament and he was so happy. They only won one game last season and it only took us two games this year to match that. To show that excitement for everyone on the team to find success, that’s great. I’m going to miss these guys in the future, but glad they came through the program and grew into men. They helped the young kids learn and hopefully they can be as successful as they were.”
As for Saturday’s game, the Bluejays took control early in the first quarter. Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride combined for 14 of Northeast Nodaway’s 18 first quarter points. Nodaway-Holt's Blake Buchanan scored four points in the first quarter and the Bluejays took an 18-6 lead into the second quarter.
“They got out and pressured us a lot and sometimes we got a little too relaxed and gave up easy turnovers,” Barbosa said. “We just needed to be able to focus more to handle the pressure. We got some good looks, some open threes, made a handful of those but we just couldn’t get anything inside.”
McIntyre scored eight points in the second quarter and 16 total in the first half. Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson has enjoyed watching the sophomore improve this season.
“He has gotten better all year and really everybody has,” Jackson said. “For him being a sophomore, he has shown growth and maturity. Sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get at that age, but he’s athletic, can finish around the rim and his defense is improving as well. So yeah, he’s doing a good job.”
The Trojans were never able to cut into the Bluejays’ lead in the second half. Northeast Nodaway led by 28 midway through the fourth quarter, but Nodaway-Holt ended the game, season and program with a 12-2 run over the final five minutes.
“We have a lot of fight in us and we won’t go down without a fight,” DeVers said. “We’ll take it to anybody, no matter if we’re down by two or down by 50. We’re going to continue to play our game as hard as we can.”
The big three of Northeast Nodaway combined for 49 points. McIntyre led the team with 24, Pride finished with 14 and Boswell was third on the team with 11. DeVers finished with 17 for the Trojans.
The Bluejays' run in the tournament will take them to Platte Valley on Tuesday night. The two teams played two weeks ago and it was Platte Valley who took the win 53-49 over Northeast Nodaway.
“That game was just a back-and-forth ball game and I think we learned as a team that you really have to value possessions and do the little things to win a game like that,” Jackson said. “You can’t take plays off, you’ve got to rebound, you’ve got to take care of the ball and unfortunately I thought we did that through three quarters of that game and towards the end they out-rebounded us and we turned the ball over.
“It’s those little things and executing offensively, valuing possessions and that’s what it takes to compete with a team like that.”