The North-West Nodaway Muskets came into the 2020 season with some hope, but like most teams around the country, the questions on what would happen during the season, or if the season would happen played a large role in head coach Alan Calfee’s first year as head coach.
“My first year I learned that you definitely have to be adaptable,” Calfee said. “With the whole COVID thing, we definitely had to be ready to change on the fly with everything going on there. Other than that, my biggest take away was being ready for whatever comes your way with issues like that.”
The Muskets began the season with some promise, losing to Stewartsville on a penalty that nullified the go-ahead touchdown. North-West then lost to co-conference champion East Atchison in week two before earning its first win of the season against Platte Valley in week three.
Calfee’s team dropped its next two games after the win, but the offense continued its growth over its 2019 form. The Muskets averaged 21 points per game during those two losses and while North-West showed improvement on that side in 2020, Calfee said he felt they could have been better.
“I talked about trying to be balanced and getting the ball to different people and spreading the ball around to make it tougher for opponents to scout us,” Calfee said. “But to be honest, I was disappointed in our offense. There were several times where we didn’t finish drives. I felt we left a lot of points out there on the board.”
The Muskets notched its final win on Oct. 2 against DeKalb on homecoming night. North-West was led in that win by freshmen Aydan Blackford and Michael Goff. The youth of North-West Nodaway gives the program hopes for a brighter future.
“They were consistent and ready to work every day,” Calfee said. “Moving forward, they have to get better each and every day and hopefully expand their roles as we go. We will give them more responsibly and give them more on their plate with the mental side of the game.”
Calfee and the Muskets will say goodbye to a handful of seniors that have played large roles in the program over the last four seasons.
“Gabe (Goff) was at running back the last few years and started at running back the first few games for us,” Calfee said. “He switched to offensive line and didn’t whine or complain about it, he worked hard every day and I have a tremendous amount of respect for that.
“With Karson (Oberhauser), quarterback has to be a leader and just his leadership on the offensive side of the ball helped us tremendously. Preston Bateman matured tremendously and was a kid that probably not a lot of people thought of, but he was a second-team all-conference performer as a defensive back and we’re going to miss his physicality as a defensive back and even receiver. Cody Cline finished with 30 some tackles and worked as hard as he could every day, so we’re going to have to replace several guys.”
The Muskets believe the future is bright with the infusion of youth that the program took this year and will continue to add talent next year. Calfee said that even with talent, the young players will have to work hard to see that talent come to fruition.
“What excites me the most is that every guy we’ve got is very coachable and willing to learn every day,” Calfee said. “But the younger guys have to put in the work to reach their full potential.”