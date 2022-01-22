RAVENWOOD, Mo. — In seasons past, Northeast Nodaway has been one of the most reliant teams in the area on its starting lineup with the bench seeing limited minutes. On Friday night, the Bluejays were able to display the depth the team has this season in a 68-30 win over North Nodaway.
Ten different players found the scoring column for Northeast Nodaway (11-5) in the blowout win for Homecoming in Ravenwood, and while coach Rory Jackson doesn’t always go that deep into the rotation, he has been able to go seven or eight deep consistently — a luxury he didn’t have last season.
“It has helped a lot,” Jackson said of the depth. “Those first few games when we didn’t have the football guys, I think it gave those other guys a lot of confidence. The confidence comes with exposure and getting that playing time."
One of those keys to a strong rotation has been the emergence of junior Boston Adwell as a player that Jackson and the coaching staff can count on.
“It has felt good to play alongside these guys and just go out there and help them,” Adwell said. “And just always be there for them so they have fresh legs. We’ve got subs this year, so that helps us out a lot.”
A year ago, Adwell playing such a big role on the Bluejays seemed unlikely.
In the summer of 2020, Adwell was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and couldn’t play basketball at the beginning of last season. He was cleared to play over Christmas break and in February was declared cancer free.
The road back was just beginning for Adwell at that point as the coaching staff says they saw a fire lit in Adwell over the summer with the work he was putting in.
“Boston works hard, he always has,” Jackson said. “This summer, we saw a huge difference in his work ethic. He showed up every single day and spent extra time in the gym. That has shown coming into this year.”
The work has paid off this season as Adwell has been able to round out a strong rotation for the Jays. He started the first two games of the season for the Bluejays when Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride were still playing football.
“It is a really good time,” Adwell said. “Playing with them, winning two tournaments already and hopefully we can get another one next week. We haven’t won two tournaments in a long time at this school, so it is just good to do that.”
On Friday, Northeast Nodaway jumped on North Nodaway immediately with a 14-0 run to begin the game. For the Jays, it was a good bounce-back statement from their loss earlier in the week to Mound City.
“After the Mound City loss — they are a tough team to beat — after that loss, we came here tonight for Homecoming,” Adwell said. “There are a lot of distractions for Homecoming, but we came in here and did what we needed to do to come away with a win.”
North Nodaway ended the quarter with a bit of a statement of their own with a 8-4 run — showing that they were going to continue to fight.
“There are spurts where we play with some of the best teams around,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “Northeast Nodaway is a great team. They have two first-place tournament finishes and there was a three to four minute stretch where we looked like we belonged in the game with them. We have to cut down on turnovers and make better passes.”
The second quarter was all Bluejays as they tore momentum back and out-scored the Mustangs 28-4 over the next eight minutes. Ben Boswell and McIntyre led the charge as Boswell had 14 points in the quarter and McIntyre had 12. The other two went to Adwell.
The 46-12 halftime lead allowed Jackson to expand his bench and get everyone in the game. The starting group enjoyed watching their younger players as well.
“It was pretty fun,” Bluejay point guard Zach Pride said. “I like to see them improving. They do pretty good out there.”
McIntyre led all scorers with 25 points while Boswell added 16. Auston Pride had six points, Zach Pride, Colton Swalley and Jake Redden had four, Brycen Kennard had three and Landon Wilmes, Lane Dack and Adwell had two each.
For the Mustangs, Aydan Blackford had 13 points, Brice Trimble had nine, Mason Richardson had six and Jeremiah Dobbins had two. Trimble had three 3-pointers which Trautz thinks he is capable of doing consistently.
“Brice is a lights-out shooter,” Trautz said. “We have a couple lights-out shooters. We shoot a lot better than we’ve shown this year.”
Northeast Nodaway now prepares for next week’s King City Tournament. North Nodaway will travel to Essex, Iowa, on Tuesday and host Braymer on Friday for Homecoming.
“We are so young and every single day we look better than the day before,” Trautz said. “… If you look at us from the beginning of the season to now, we have improved drastically. We just have to keep climbing the mountain.”