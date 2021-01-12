FAIRFAX, Mo. — The North Nodaway boys basketball team is getting a look at its future — only a little earlier than coach Michael Trautz would have liked.
The Mustangs went into Monday’s Fairfax Invitational first-round game without both of their seniors who returned from last season’s team — Andrew Blackford and Karson Oberhauser. Blackford injured his knee in Saturday’s game against Stewartsville-Osborn and was on crutches on Monday awaiting MRI results.
“Realistically, without Karson and Andrew, this is next year’s team,” Trautz said. “We have a couple other seniors, but those are the only players who have all that experience under their belts. We don’t have any juniors on our team.
“How we look tonight and how we are going to look two years from now aren’t that different, so we need to take every game as an opportunity to get better so that these type of games don’t happen the future.”
That left the eighth-seeded Mustangs short-handed and having to contend with top-seeded St. Joseph Christian. The Lions rolled to an 87-20 win.
“We played a Saturday game, and here we are on Monday playing again,” Trautz said. “We had to get ready for it, and we are tired. We played Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday last week and here we are. Our younger kids are going to have to learn to take bigger roles so that when we have this many games, we can continue to play are a high level.
“We just have to get our younger kids varsity ready, which is a challenge and we will get there when we can.”
One of the players that North Nodaway will be putting a lot of their future hopes in as this group grows together is freshman point guard Aydan Blackford. The younger brother of Andrew did his best to keep the Mustangs in the game in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer from Blackford cut the Lions’ lead to 11-5 midway through the period. Blackford had the team’s first six points and finished the quarter by dropping an assist to sophomore Damian Dailey to slice the lead to 20-8 after the opening eight minutes.
The second quarter belonged to the Lions though as they went on a 29-3 run in the quarter and extended that to a 41-3 run including the early portion of the third quarter.
“Once you are down 30 or down 40, there is no point in worrying about the score,” Trautz said of his team’s mindset with a big deficit and the desire to see his players continue to try to improve despite the scoreboard. “At that point, as a person who is trying to become a better basketball player, you have to just get better.”
After senior Jordan Jenkins hit a 3-pointer, Christian scored another 18-straight points to go up 79-14 early in the fourth quarter.
North Nodaway was led by Blackford and Jenkins with six points each. Brice Trimble, Darron Bix, Preston Hansen and Dailey each had two points.
The Lions had 10 different players score and were led by Carson Bowman’s 18 and Caleb Carlson’s 15.
“St. Joseph Christian is a good team. They don’t get the credit they deserve around here,” Trautz said.
North Nodaway will play Nodaway-Holt on Wednesday in the consolation semifinals at 4:30 p.m.; Christian will play Rock Port in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.