EAGLEVILLE, Mo. — With a largely inexperienced roster and a new coach, North Nodaway went into Tuesday's 69-55 loss to North Harrison with plenty of questions. After the Shamrocks jumped ot to a 13-0 lead, those answers looked like they might not be pleasant, but the way the Mustangs handled themselves after the initial adversity gives coach Michael Trautz plenty to build on.
“We learned a lot about who is going to be able to contribute immediately and who needs some more reps in practice,” Trautz said.
“We just have to be smart. We didn't know exactly who our starting five was walking into the game. … We've just been battling through some things and we learned a lot about who we are.”
After North Harrison's (1-0) red-hot start, North Nodaway (0-1) settled into the game with a 9-0 run of its own. A 3-pointer by senior Andrew Blackford capped the run. North Harrison led 15-9 after the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Blackford picked up his third foul trying to intercept a pass new half court. The play was aggressive, but one that Trautz regretted seeing from one of only two returning players on the team with significant varsity experience.
“He came over and talked to me on the sideline,” Trautz said. “He said, 'Yup, that was a dumb foul,' and I said, 'Yeah, those two points aren't worth the next eight minutes without you.
“He is going to learn. He has never been the star of the team in the past — there have been other players — so he has to learn his role, just like everyone else has to learn theirs.”
North Harrison opened the game back up with another 13-0 run — 11 of those points coming from senior Brett Emig, who finished with a game-high 35 points.
The Shamrocks took a 35-15 lead into the second half. Andrew Blackford re-entered game in the second half and hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut the margin to 35-21. The guard picked up his fourth foul on the next position though.
North Harrison's lead grew to 50-25 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs continued to fight and senior Karson Oberhauser cut the margin to 52-42 early in the fourth quarter.
“There are a lot of young teams who would have said, 'This game is over,'” Trautz said. “These players believed and they gave me everything they had. … I think it is great to see a team willing to fight. I love the competitiveness.”
The Mustangs weren't able to get any closer than that though, and the Shamrocks got 14-point victory.
“That first half compared to the second half is probably the biggest difference that I've ever seen from a team,” Trautz said. “We played the worst first half compared to first half that I've ever seen. It was really nice to see both the bad and the good. Now, we get to sit down with film, and I get to show them the bad and the good, and we get to go up from here.”
Aside from Emig's 35, Wade Boggs and Grant Claycomb each had 11 points for North Harrison.
North Nodaway was led by freshman Aydan Blackford with 22 points.
“Aydan has been really working on his ability to score and I was impressed with his ability to defend tonight too,” Trautz said. “He played their best player for three quarters once we got in foul trouble. He is someone who I look to score a lot of points in his high school career.”
Mustang freshman Ethan Fry had nine points.
“I think we might have found someone who is going to contribute a lot more in the future,” Trautz said.
Andrew Blackford had eight points while Oberhauser had seven, Jordan Jenkins had five and Damian Dailey and Jeremiah Dobbins each had two.
North Nodaway will now enter next week's PVI tournament. The Mustangs open with St. Joseph Christian on Monday at 4 p.m., in Stewartsville.