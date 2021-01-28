BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Last week was the ugliest week of the season for the West Nodaway Rockets. The team entered the week with just four losses on the season, but nearly doubled that in the span of five days.
With a trio of snow days to dwell on their trio of losses to Nodaway-Holt, Stewartsville/Osborn and Albany, the Rockets (9-7) went into Wednesday’s Northwest Missouri Tournament opener fired up to make a statement against North Nodaway. They did that with a 68-28 victory.
“It was great to get back into the win column,” Rocket coach Brandon Phipps said. “We had a tough week last week. We kind of got humbled.”
That statement was a loud one out of the gate as West Nodaway shot its way to an 18-0 lead five minutes into the game. The run starts with back-to-back 3-pointers by Tyler Blay and Hunter Dawson, but was fueled by seven points for Dawson Fast and five for Bracxten Rohlmeier.
“We knew that we really haven’t started off games well in the last month or so,” Rohlmeier said. “So we had a 5-day rest so we want to come back more high energy. Coach told us to go out there and have fun, and that is kind of what we did.”
Those four starters for West Nodaway each finished with at least nine points while Wyatt Ingraham filled in for injured post Grant Adkins and had six.
As disastrous as the start of the game was for North Nodaway, the Mustangs settled down and played a nearly even game with the Rockets through the middle portion and trailed by 21 points, 44-23, near the end of the third quarter.
“We came in with a game plan, and we executed it the best we could,” Mustang coach Micheal Trautz said. “I wish it would have went better, but this is one of those where you look at the film later, and you say ‘How do we do better the next time we see this team?’”
The Rockets closed the third quarter and opened the fourth with an even larger run than they began the game with. West Nodaway used a 19-0 run to trigger the running clock and build the lead to 63-23.
“When you control the tempo, it is really easy to get what you want,” Rohlmeier said. “I felt like we were able to do that tonight.”
Trautz says the Mustangs didn’t anticipate the Rockets being as red-hot as they were from the 3-point line. West Nodaway hit 10 3-pointers in the contest and had seven different players hit at least one.
“They played an amazing game for having five days off, so props to them for that,” Trautz said.
Phipps was able to show off the depth of his shot-makers late in the contest when Trace Coate and Xander Kent entered game with the running clock. Coate hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kent had a 3-pointer and five points.
“I was excited for them to come in and give us a little spark,” Phipps said.
The crowd loved seeing the lesser-used sophomores excel in their minutes, as did the starters on the bench.
“You want them to hit the shot, you want them to get a bucket,” Rohlmeier said. “It is pretty fun when they get in there.”
Fast led a balanced Rocket attack with 15 points while Blay had 13 and Rohlmeier had 11. Dawson chipped in nine with Coate and Ingraham each having six. Kent had five and Kayden Conn had a 3-pointer.
Ayden Blackford led North Nodaway with seven points. Ethan Fry and Damian Dailey each had six. Dailey is a player who has impressed Trautz with his development.
“You are talking about a kid who was 5’10 his freshman year and came back for his sophomore year 6’3,” Trautz said. “He didn’t play post growing up. He wasn’t the tallest kid on the team. So we have been working, working and working with him in practice. … I think we will see next year a more dominant, physical post out of him.”
The Mustangs also are benefitting from the return of Karson Oberhauser to the team. In his third game back, he added five points and Jeremiah Dobbins had four.
West Nodaway will play Worth County on Friday night for a spot in the tournament championship game. North Nodaway faces the Tigers on Thursday night.
“You always want to go into a tournament wanting to win, but since it’s ‘your’ tournament, it gives a little boost,” Rohlmeier said. “You really want to win this one.”