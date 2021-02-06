CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley has had plenty of big performances on its way to a 20-0 start this season, but its offense hadn’t had a performance this season as dominating as its 76-27 win over North Nodaway on Friday.
In front of a big Homecoming crowd, Platte Valley scored its season-high in points over a quality North Nodaway (14-6) team. The Mustangs are likely to be the No. 2 seed in the Class 1, District 16 tournament behind just Platte Valley.
“The fact that it was Homecoming night just pumped us up a little bit and got us ready,” Platte Valley freshman Maggie Collins said.
Platte Valley exploded out of the gates and took a 16-0 lead just two minutes and eight seconds into the game. The lead drew to 24-0 three minutes and 55 seconds into the game.
“They are one of the best transition teams that you are going to see at any class in the state,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “We tried to do something different in the press-break, it obviously didn’t work. We just kind of hung our heads.
“It is that intimidation factor. It is Platte Valley — they are undefeated and all that. You can see it and you can prepare them for it all day long, but when you actually get into the moment — especially as our freshmen see it, just the intimidation factor is a big part of it too.”
The Platte Valley frontcourt carried the offense early on with junior Jaclyn Pappert and Collins each scoring 11 of those first 24 points. Pappert hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game.
“She can score in bunches,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said of his returning All-State forward. “She does so much for us. Last game, she didn’t score a whole lot, but she had nine rebounds.”
Collins has seen her role grow throughout the year, and her strength and athleticism make her an almost impossible matchup for anyone that Platte Valley faces.
“She is just so strong,” Pedersen said. “She does a great job of rebounding and she jumps up. Those 50-50 balls that are in the air, she is going to get a high percentage of them.”
The Platte Valley backcourt was also making a big impact on the contest with the press and forcing repeated turnovers. Pedersen says the unselfishness of the guards to give it to Pappert and Collins when they had it rolling is what makes this team special.
“That is the greatest thing about this team — the unselfishness,” Pedersen said. “It goes all the way through and it goes deeper even than the girls who are on the floor playing. Girls bring it to practice, and they compete at practice, and they don’t see a lot of minutes in the game — that is unselfishness.
"You see the way they share the ball and they move the ball. Nobody is really worried about No. 1, they are worried about the team effort. As a coach, it is a blessing to have players like that.”
Platte Valley’s lead eventually grew to 36-1 and then 40-3 after the first quarter.
“I’ve coached a lot of games where we’ve had less points than 40,” Pedersen said. “We talked about getting off to a good start and they definitely came out focused. We made shots, ran the floor, played great defense, our press was working, and we were just clicking on all cylinders.”
After Saryn Brown opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer for North Nodaway, Platte Valley answered with a 9-0 run to increase the lead to 49-6.
North Nodaway sophomore Jacqueline Cline traded points with Platte Valley for the rest of the half, but Platte Valley sophomore Sarah Langford hit a 3-pointer for a 56-12 lead at halftime.
Collins and Paige West got Platte Valley off to a 4-0 run to begin the third quarter. North Nodaway had its best spurt of the game with a 12-4 run against the Platte Valley starters as Pedersen experimented with a zone defense.
“The start that we got off to — probably they were a little shell-shocked,” Pedersen said. “You get off to a start like that, you can kind of set the tone early. There in the second half, they were able to get some things done.”
Collins finished with 22 points while Pappert had 15 points. Malia Collins, who finished her night being crowned Jefferson’s Homecoming Queen, added 13 points.
“I’m just trying to do my part, pull my weight in the offense and do what I can on defense,” Maggie Collins said. “When we are all doing that, I think that is why we work so well as a team.”
West finished with six points, and Madelynn Mattson had five, while Brylie Angle had four and Langford had three. Stephanie Turpin, Sam Terry, Kayley Hauber and Sydnee Deen each had two.
Brown led the Mustangs with 11 points, while Cline added nine. Jadon Dobbins had five and Lauren Herndon had two.
Platte Valley will host Union Star on Tuesday. They are heavily favored to be undefeated going into the season finale on Feb. 19 when they will host Class 2 No. 1 Wellington-Napoleon in Conception Junction.
North Nodaway will try to bounce back on Tuesday when they host Mound City.