BARNARD, Mo. — Platte Valley came out on a mission Friday night and the team executed it well in a 62-8 Homecoming rout of defending state champion Southwest Livingston.
“I told the boys tonight, every single play we have to dominate. Every single play. Every step, every block, you have to be dominant in that aspect” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “So we challenged the boys to come out and play their game, not to be sloppy, and to go out and play our kind of football. I think they did a great job for the most part, it was pretty efficient.”
‘Pretty efficient’ was definitely an understatement for the dominant performance the Platte Valley team displayed offensively against the Wildcats.
Platte Valley wasted no time showing how efficient they could be offensively, scoring on a 39-yard touchdown run by Carter Luke on just the fourth offensive play of the game.
The Platte Valley defense then forced a turnover on downs, following a long drive by the visiting Wildcats, which featured a heavy dose of sophomore running back Tucker Singer. Singer carried the ball seven times on the drive, which ended on the Platte Valley 15-yard line.
The ensuing drive by Platte Valley featured big plays by senior fullback Hayden Ferry, starting with a 34-yard run, and capping the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Aydan Blackford, making the score 16-0 with just under four minutes left in the first quarter. The following drive for Southwest Livingston had momentum going, and the Wildcats were able to march the ball 45 yards down the field to the Platte Valley 15-yard line before stalling out.
That’s when junior Carter Luke showed the big play capability for which he’s making a name for himself in Missouri 8-man football. On the second play of the drive, Luke burst through the right side, breaking tackles, then out-ran the defense the rest of the way for a 65-yard touchdown, making the score 24-0.
Platte Valley continued to demonstrate their efficiency, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Junior Lewis Giffin blew up the running back for two tackles in the backfield on the Wildcat offensive series. The defense was able to force a turnover on downs and score three plays later via another Luke touchdown scamper, making the score 32-0.
Following another defensive stop, Luke was able to cap off a 35-second, three-play drive with a three-yard touchdown. Luke finished his night with 200 rushing yards on just 13 carries and 4 touchdowns. The only drive in which Platte Valley did not score a touchdown in the first half, started with just 18.1 seconds on the clock.
“We were able to get everybody in the game tonight, and they let us play the second half, which was great because our JV game got cancelled for Monday,” Silkett said. “So our JV kids got the opportunity to play tonight and that was great. We gave up that first touchdown, but the second time they came out and stood a little harder after that. They got some really good experience tonight.”
Southwest Livingston was able to drive the field and notch a touchdown late in the second half, but it was too little too late. Platte Valley got second-half touchdowns from Jaxon McCrary, Mason Richardson, and a beautiful passing touchdown from freshman backup QB Tucker Klamm to Wyatt Tobin for a 20-yard score.
Platte Valley eventually kneeled on the second half running clock, and ended the game 62-8.
“We’re in no position to take any game or any team for granted,” Silkett said. “This is the most wins we’ve had since 2013 I think it is. We don’t take anything for granted, and this was one of those games where we’ve got to come out and make sure we execute.”
Platte Valley will take on a winless DeKalb squad next Friday night at home.