CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley’s 5-13 record going into Friday night’s Homecoming game with North Nodaway is as deceiving as there is in the state. Platte Valley had only played four games all season against teams with a losing record.
Platte Valley clearly lost a lot of talented players from its team that made back-to-back state runs, but they also are far from the below-average team that their record indicates. And opposing coaches recognize that.
“Platte Valley is a great team,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “Whoever is looking at their record is not paying attention around here. They play a very, very difficult schedule, and they would be a well above .500 team with our schedule.”
Platte Valley showed its talent with a 60-19 victory over the Mustangs. Platte Valley got off to a hot start and built an early 26-4 lead in the second quarter.
“It is always nice to get off to a fast start,” Platte Valley senior Nothstine said. “It gives you a little more breathing room. It lets you relax more because you don’t feel pressure to score every single time. It just lets us take our time and get good shots.”
Senior guard Trever McQueen and freshman guard Matt Jermain each hit a part of first-quarter 3-pointers to help Platte Valley establish its lead.
“Coming off a loss, we all knew that we had to get ready for another game, show out and get a win,” McQueen said. “That is exactly what we did.”
Freshman guard Memphis Bliley was a catalyst of stretching the lead in the second quarter which 11 points in the period including a pair of 3-pointers.
Platte Valley built the lead to 40-11 early in the third quarter behind back-to-back baskets from Nothstine. The senior has been an under-sized post player through much of Platte Valley’s tough schedule against bigger teams. On Friday, he was the biggest player on the court and dominated the game.
“It did feel great,” Nothstine said. “After going up against 6’8, 6’7, being 6’2 — and feeling tall, it felt good.”
Platte Valley was able to pull away and trigger the running clock in the fourth quarter.
McQueen led Platte Valley in scoring and finished his night by being named Jefferson’s Homecoming King. Malia Collins was Jefferson’s Homecoming Queen.
Bliley finished with 11 points while Carter Luke and Matt Jermain each had nine.
“We all know that we can all score and if they take one of us away, it is just going to be another one,” McQueen said.
Nothstine had eight points. Nothstine was South Nodaway’s Homecoming King while Agnese De Zolt was South Nodaway’s Homecoming Queen.
Wyatt Miller finished with four points, Lucas Terry had three, and Micah Wolf and Levi Burch each had two.
“It was nice to see everybody get involved,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.
North Nodaway (1-16) was led by Aydan Blackford, Karson Oberhauser and Damian Dailey who each had five points. Andrew Blackford and Carson Hoepker each added two points.
Andrew Blackford was in his first game back after a knee injury, and while he was still finding his rhythm, Trautz was excited to have the team’s senior leader back on the floor.
“Andrew is kind of our anchor,” Trautz said. “He is what keeps our ship from rocking when it gets too bad. We him back tonight, but he hasn’t been back very long. He was exhausted by midway through the second, and we could see it.
“Get him back into shape and get some of these older kids in — while he and Karson were gone, some of those younger kids, who had to play some minutes, developed. We have a lot more of a rotation now than we did in the beginning of the season. I’m not glad they missed time, but I am excited about having them back with a rotation now.”
Platte Valley now faces a big test on Saturday as they travel to Ravenwood to face Northeast Nodaway at 2:30 p.m.
North Nodaway’s slate doesn’t get any easier with a road trip to Mound City (18-1) on Tuesday.