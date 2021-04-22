HOPKINS, Mo. — Coming off its first conference loss, Platte Valley got off to a slow start on Thursday against North Nodaway. The slow start did not last long as Platte Valley scored 13-straight runs for a 13-2 win in six innings.
“We all knew what we did wrong (in the last game), and we all knew what we were capable of doing today,” Platte Valley senior Trever McQueen said. “I think it all just came together.”
After North Nodaway senior Andrew Blackford turned in a 1-2-3 first inning, the Mustangs offense got on the board in the bottom of the inning. Senior Karson Oberhauser drove in senior Jordan Jenkins after Jenkins’ leadoff double for the 1-0 lead.
The lead was short-lived as Blackford battled his command in the top of the second inning. Two walks and a hit by pitch allowed Platte Valley to tie the game at 1-1 as the team went into the third still looking for its first hit.
“Anytime that you allow extra runners on that don’t need to be on, you put yourself in a bind where you need to make good pitches,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “Good teams hit good pitches. When you put yourself in those pressure pitches, it takes more energy and it takes more strength to make those perfect pitches. … Anytime that you give good teams extra bases, it will come back to bite you in the butt.”
While the Platte Valley offense was slower to find its footing, it only took sophomore Memphis Bliley one batter to find his rhythm. After Jenkins doubled on Bliley’s second pitch of the game, Bliley didn’t surrender another hit until the fifth inning.
“He did a great job of settling in after that first inning,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said.
The first three batters in the top of the third reached base with Matt Jermain and Bliley walking while Trever McQueen reached on an error. Ground balls by Alex Mattson and Brandon McQueen each drove in runs and a two-out RBI single by Trevor Weir pushed the lead to 4-1 with the first hit of the day for Platte Valley.
“I thought the kids did a great job of taking their time and finding their pitch,” Dyer said. “And once we saw the pitcher a couple times, I think the kids saw their opportunity. They did a great job of being aggressive.”
Blackford was able to get out of the third inning, but Platte Valley had its bats going and the team piled on in the fourth inning. Jermain drove in Carter Luke with a single.
Two batters later, Trever McQueen made a base-running play that any baseball fan would applaud. On a ground out to second base by Bliley, Jermain scored from third, but McQueen ran hard the whole way from second and with a soft toss to first base for the out, McQueen never stopped running and rounded third to score standing up.
The lead went to 8-1 after four innings on back-to-back singles by Wyatt Miller and Mattson.
Platte Valley saw its first six batters reach in the sixth inning as they triggered the run-rule with five runs in the frame for a 13-1 lead.
North Nodaway got one run back in the bottom of the sixth, but Bliley was able to finish off the complete-game victory.
“All of us knew that Memphis could throw before he even got to high school, but him coming out here and throwing a complete game against a good team shows how fast he has progressed in his first year,” McQueen said.
Bliley allowed no earned runs in six innings with 12 strikeouts, four hits and just one walk.
“I started off pitching decent, and then the curveball started working really well so I just kept throwing it,” Bliley said.
The offense was led by Trever McQueen, who reached base three times and had the team’s only extra-base hit with a double to trigger the 5-run sixth.
“We faced a pitcher who threw a lot of strikes and we knew before our at bats that we were going to get strikes to swing at,” McQueen said. “We just focused on our mechanics and swung the bat.”
Miller, Mattson and Weir also had two hits for Platte Valley. The team finished with 10 total hits.
Jenkins led North Nodaway with two hits and reached base all three trips to the plate. Brice Trimble and Ethan Fry had the Mustangs’ other two hits.
“Anytime you can go out and face a good pitcher, it is good to gauge how your hitters are hitting,” Cody Jenkins said. “Halfway through the season, if you can hit a good pitcher like Bliley and make solid contact, you are working in the right direction.”
The Mustangs (2-4) begin next week’s slate by hosting King City/Union Star on Tuesday. Platte Valley (8-2) is back on the road on Friday with a trip to take on West Platte.