ROCK PORT, Mo. — North Nodaway volleyball accomplished a lot of milestones this season after entering the season with just one win in the program's two-year history.
The biggest step forward for the Mustangs (5-11) may have come on the final day of their season. The Mustangs won their first district tournament contest with a 3-1 victory over Mound City on Monday night in Rock Port.
“We've been working towards this all season,” North Nodaway senior Jadon Dobbins said. “It felt like it all came together tonight.”
Mustang junior Saylor Brown was a Day-One starter with the program and has experienced her own ups-and-downs along with the team. Her sophomore season was ended with an elbow injury. She says seeing this team reach this milestone means a lot.
“It is just really big for us to win a district game, especially since we are so young — we are still really young,” Brown said. “I think we really developed this year.”
The first set was close early with a 7-7 tie, but the Mustangs used a 8-3 run capped by a ace from Saylor's little sister Saryn Brown. The freshman added another kill to extend the lead to 20-13.
Mound City fought back and cut the lead back to 21-20, but North Nodaway had experienced a disappointing loss to Mound City earlier this season and were determined to not repeat it.
“We knew that was a game we should have won,” North Nodaway coach Emily Bix said. “The girls that I needed to step out (onto the court) stepped out. They played as a team. They communicated. And I think they won as a team. That is what I love to see.”
Dobbins had an ace and Saryn Brown got another kill to help the Mustangs to a 4-0 run and 25-20 first-set victory.
Saylor Brown opened the second set with a kill and North Nodaway never allowed Mound City to even tie it up the rest of the set. Karissa Oberhauser and Lauren Herndon each had a kill and an ace to extend the lead to 11-5.
The Panthers clawed within 17-15, but a kill and a pair of aces by Dobbins extended the lead back to 20-15.
“She is so reliable,” Bix said of Dobbins. “Not just in service, but I never worry when a big hit is coming her direction.”
Mound City made a late attempt to rally, but North Nodaway turned to one of its leaders to put the set away. Saylor Brown delivered with a kill for the 25-22 victory.
“Saylor's role for me is coach on the court,” Bix said. “... She sees the court so well that she can really place those hits effectively.”
Mound City has won a lot of games in the last decade with eight winning seasons in the last ten, and the Panthers showed their pride in the third set with a 25-21 win.
North Nodaway is hoping to develop that winning culture that Mound City enjoys though, and the Mustangs showed that progress in the fourth set.
“Knowing that Mound City was going to play hard, we focused on just knowing what we needed to do and looking for spots that were open,” Saylor Brown said. “Beating them, it just felt really good for us.”
The team's traded punches early in the set, but Saryn Brown connected on a kill to give the Mustangs a 9-7 lead and spark momentum. Dobbins had a kill and an ace as part of a run to extend the margin to 15-10.
Saylor Brown had an ace late in the set to help give the Mustangs a 25-18 win in the fourth set and a 3-1 victory in the match.
“It could not be a bigger deal for me,” Bix said of the team's accomplishment.
North Nodaway's celebration was cut short later in the night when the Mustangs had to face top-seeded East Atchison. The Wolves rolled to a 25-6, 25-13 and 25-11 straight-sets victory to end North Nodaway's season.
With two freshmen, a sophomore and a junior returning to the lineup and Bix set to return for her second season as the team's coach, the Mustangs will look to continue their improvement next season.
“I've seen so much improvement in every single girl on that court,” Bix said. “I'm just really impressed with their drive. They wanted to win tonight, and it showed in their play.”