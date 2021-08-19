HOPKINS, Mo. — Riley Volner has always had a passion for performance. The North Nodaway junior has danced for the Bearcat Boogie studio in Maryville for 13 years, but never has had the chance to show the talent that she has been honing with her Hopkins and North Nodaway community because of the lack of a dance team for the school.
That changed last year in a bit of a rogue way. Although they were not a MSHSAA-sanctioned dance team, Volner and some of her schoolmates formed their own team and with Volner teaching and choreographing the performances, they had a few chances to perform.
“Last year, there were just three of us for a long time,” Volner said. “Two of our girls got hurt and then a bunch of them just kind of backed off after that, because they had done it for their friends who ended up getting hurt. … Our last coach, she was a para at the school and had a cheer background, but not a dance background. That led to me choreographing, teaching and everything. So I kind of ran all of it.”
Injuries and attrition took their toll on that group of dancers, but Volner's goal of a Mustang dance team came to full fruition this year when North Nodaway officially added a dance team. Volner is the lone hold-over from the unofficial team last year, but the team added a lot of experience.
The team is coached by Bearcat Boogie instructor Bailey Fergison, which allows Volner to focus on just being a dancer and worry less about being a player-coach.
“To have Bailey here to actually coach it this year is probably going to be a lot less stressful and will make it a lot more enjoyable,” Volner said.
Fergison is not new to the North Nodaway kids either as she has coached the cheerleaders the past four years. That connection has allowed her to quickly add some of those girls to the dance team as well.
“I was pretty excited to learn that they were doing a dance team,” Fergison said. “This school is quite a bit smaller, so (we're) just trying to prove that there is lots of talent already at this school.”
Her Bearcat Boogie experience means she has already coached senior Kirsten Bull, senior Tori Frueh, senior Brycelynn Wray and freshman Alanis Wray in addition to Volner.
“I used to go to Maryville High School and I was on the dance team there, so bringing that here was really big,” Frueh said. “I'm excited. Dance has been a part of my life for multiple years now.”
The team has also added senior Alyssa Roderick and freshman Amy Richards from the cheer team. Roderick, who is also a cheer co-captain, says the presence of Fergison helped convince her to give dance a try.
“My first year doing football cheer was last year, so my first experience with Bailey was last year,” Roderick said. “She is just such an amazing person and such a kind soul. It made it hard not to want to do it.”
The seven-girl team is built around its four seniors, but they hope that the numbers can continue to grow in future years as they are able to perform for the community at games.
For the dance team, Frueh and Bull are captains.
“It is good for the younger kids to see us doing it, so that they will get interested in it as well, even if they aren't familiar with dance,” Bull said.
Volner fulfilled another long-term goal when he was named a cheer captain for the Mustangs. She has put in to be the captain in each year she's been in high school, but as a junior was selected for the honor.
“Even though it was not very likely, I've been going for it ever since I've been in high school,” Volner said of becoming captain.
The cheer team will perform at Platte Valley football games too this year because of the new co-op for football, which has the girls excited to show their skills to a new crowd.
“I'm kind of excited because we are not only going to have our people, but we are going to have everybody from Platte Valley's side as well,” Roderick said. “I'm just really excited to see the crowd and hopefully they get super involved this year because I know we've struggled with that a little bit in the past.”
Volner's mission to grow the cheer and dance teams at North Nodaway continues, but this fall has seen the programs take major steps with growing numbers, including cheer which went from eight to 11 North Nodaway participants. She hopes with increased visibility for the dance team, it will grow as well.
“To be able to (dance) at school and show people the work and the skill that it takes to actually dance is really important,” Volner said. “Then we get more recognition and we get seen as athletes instead of just that kid who dances.”