BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Rock Port coach Emily Graham shouted to her team, “See what happens when you pressure them,” after a poor North Nodaway pass led to a turnover. North Nodaway senior Jadon Dobbins just smiled.
The Mustang point guard and her teammates prefer a full-court game, and Rock Port gave that to the undersized Mustangs. North Nodaway used its speed and own pressure defense to top the Blue Jays 37-25 and earn a spot in the championship game of the Northwest Missouri Tournament.
“We want it really bad,” North Nodaway sophomore Jacqueline Cline said of the championship. “I’m really excited that we got to this point in this tournament.”
Cline turned the ensuing possession into a breakaway layup. Cline’s bucket gave the Mustangs a 9-5 lead after the first quarter.
“She doesn’t quit ,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said of Cline. “That is something that she has really grown with.”
That lead grew to 13-7 after a pair of Ellaina Renfro free throws. Rock Port was able to trim the margin to 14-11, but Cline scored with six seconds left in the half for a 16-11 lead at intermission.
Rock Port freshman Chaney Vogler opened the third quarter by cutting the lead to three, but the Mustangs answered with a 13-0 run which was capped by a Lauren Herndon 3-pointer for a 29-13 edge.
The Mustangs maintained a 33-17 edge into the fourth quarter and were able to coast to the 12-point win.
“I saw a lot of heart,” Jackson said of what it took for her team to win.
The Mustang defensive focus was centered on Rock Port senior Alivia Baucom, who was held to just nine points in large part due to the defense of Brown. The freshman has served as the Mustangs’ lockdown defender this year and excelled in the role.
“It was really about talking to make sure that if I had the front side, the other person had the back side,” Brown said.
Jackson has been impressed with how the freshman has performed defensively this season.
“Saryn is just a lockdown defender when she wants to be,” Jackson said. “When you challenge her with something, she is is going to take you up on it. She is going to meet it head on, and she is going to get it.”
Rock Port center Mackenzie Lager also had nine while Vogler had four and Kylie Nuckolls had three.
“We are not very big, but we play big when we have to,” Jackson said.
North Nodaway was led by Cline’s 18 points. Herndon finished with seven, Brown had six, Dobbins had four and Renfro had two.
“We are going to play three games back to back and we just have to know that we want it and show people that we want it,” Cline said.
The Mustangs now have the challenge of a third game in three days when they face Worth County for the tournament championship on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“It is really exciting, because we have been through a lot and it is a chance to prove ourselves,” Brown said.