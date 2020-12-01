STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — The North Nodaway Mustangs needed a jolt of energy after four-point first quarter against DeKalb, and as has been the case so many times over the past four years, Karson Oberhauser delivered in a 52-40 win over the Tigers.
“We improved on some of the things I wanted to improve on,” Mustang coach Michael Trautz said.
With the Mustangs clinging to a 11-10 lead early in the second quarter of the first-round game in the Platte Valley Invitational, Oberhauser went inside, grabbed an offensive rebound and converted an and-one opportunity. On the next possession, the senior went with the more conventional 3-point play by burying a shot from beyond the arc for a 17-10 lead.
“We started working the ball in more, and driving and kicking,” Oberhauser said. “We were getting more movement. There at the beginning, we were pretty stagnant. We started moving and it opened up for us.”
The quick six points from Oberhauser ignited an 18-4 run by the Mustangs which extended into the third quarter. The lead grew to 29-14 after freshman Aydan Blackford sank a 3-pointer of his own to open the second half.
DeKalb heated up offensively in the third quarter as North Nodaway's 3-point shooting cooled following Blackford's shot to begin the quarter. With offense hard to come by, the Mustangs turned back to Oberhauser and used him as a facilitator.
“It is really great having two fourth-year seniors on our team, because I know they are going to make good decisions when it comes time to make good decisions,” Trautz said. “They are all about winning, nothing else matters, so they are going to do whatever I ask them to that results in a W.”
On three-straight trips, the Mustangs threw the ball to Oberhauser on a post-up. And on three-straight trips, Oberhauser fed a Blackford brother on a cut for an easy layup. Twice the ball went to fellow senior Andrew Blackford and once to Aydan Blackford.
“Andrew Blackford got me the ball, and we've been playing together since we were in like third grade so we knew what we were going to do,” Oberhauser said. “He passed to me, and he cut. I was able to feed him two or three times. Then other people started picking up on it, and they started doing it, and it opened up a whole different game.”
Aydan Blackford led North Nodaway in scoring for a second-straight contest to begin the season. He finished with 19 points against DeKalb.
“I've always been able to score a lot of points ever since junior high, so it has kind of just carried over,” the freshman said. “I just have the confidence to go out and shoot.”
The fourth quarter belonged to the freshman guard as Blackford scored 11 of the team's 12 points in the period. The only point he didn't account for was an Oberhauser free throw with 0.7 seconds left.
“He is going to be special,” Trautz said of his freshman guard.
Aside from Aydan Blackford's 19, Oberhauser finished with 14 points while Andrew Blackford had 10. Damian Dailey and Ethan Fry each had four while Jordan Jenkins hit a 3-pointer.
DeKalb was led by Cole McElfresh with 11 points while Harrison Lofland had 10 and Caiden Weinmann had eight.
North Nodaway advances to Wednesday's semifinals where they will face Osborn/Stewartsville, who is coming off a first-round bye.
While these early-season tournaments are a lot about team-building and the future, North Nodaway certainly is eyeing some hardware at the end of the week.
“We've been to the championship of this tournament two years in a row and come up short both times, but it'd be awesome to get back in there and get another shot at it,” Oberhauser said.