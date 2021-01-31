BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Playing three games in three days would wear down even the deepest of teams, but playing without two key players, North Nodaway felt the grind of a condensed Northwest Missouri Tournament schedule more than most.
The Mustangs came up just short of their championship goal on Saturday when they fell to Worth County 56-39 in the tournament final.
“Their defense was really good,” North Nodaway sophomore Jacqueline Cline said. “They were up on us the whole time with just a lot of pressure and that wore us down a lot quicker. No other team has done that so far.”
North Nodaway traded punches throughout the first quarter and a feed from Cline to Jadon Dobbins gave the Mustangs a 13-11 lead after the first eight minutes.
Cline led the Mustangs with seven points in the first quarter, but said that the wear and tear of so many games in so few days did have an impact as the game wore on.
“We felt like we were doing really well at first, and some of us were really hot,” Cline said. “Once we started losing and missing shots, we let it get in our head and get the best of us.”
That impact was particularly felt in rebounding where Worth County — who played Wednesday and Thursday, but had Friday off — dominated the undersized Mustangs. North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson, who won her 100th game as a head coach earlier in the tournament, doesn’t think her team’s lack of height should impact its rebounding though.
“Rebounding is all effort,” Jackson said. “I will never blame our lack of rebounding on our size, because if we can get in there, box out and fight for those rebounds then we will get them every time. If we don’t want to give that effort, then it is not going to be there.”
Worth County started the second quarter on a 12-2 run which was capped by a Taylor Sanders 3-pointer for a 23-15 lead.
“Frustration, a lot,” Jackson said of what was different after the first quarter. “We have been really lucky a lot with a lot of our games that we get going with our offense in the first quarter, or if not, the beginning of the second quarter, we are rolling. We didn’t ever really get to that point today. You could tell we were tired and that just kind of fed into our frustration.”
North Nodaway freshman Saryn Brown attempted to keep her team in the game by pressuring the rim and going to the foul line 13 times in the second quarter alone. She converted seven of those, but the only other points in the quarter for North Nodaway came on a Dobbins steal and layup.
Despite the offensive struggles, Brown’s efforts had the Mustangs within 26-24 at halftime.
“That kid has a never-quit attitude,” Jackson said. “She can be exhausted — we saw it last night too — she comes to the the bench drenched in sweat, but she doesn’t stop. She never quits.”
The third quarter spiraled downhill quickly for the Mustangs as Worth County went on a 9-0 run to grab its largest lead of the game at 35-24.
After the teams traded points for a couple trips, Worth County senior Morgan Beagle scored the third quarter’s final five points for a 44-28 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs chipped away at the margin early in the fourth quarter with a Cline bucket drawing them to within 13 points, but Worth Caounty answered with a 7-0 run triggered by another Sanders 3-pointer and cruised through the finish line for a tournament championship. The Tigers swept the titles on Saturday night as the boys defeated Northland Christian in overtime.
In the girls’ game, eight different players scored for Worth County, led by Emilee Brown’s 13.
Cline and Saryn Brown led all scorers with 14 points. Brown shot 20 free throws in the game and converted 10.
Lauren Herndon had five points, Dobbins had four, and Karissa Oberhauser had two. Dobbins was limited foul trouble for the entire night and the Mustang offense struggled without its point guard.
“Jadon is a big part of our offense,” Jackson said. “We do a lot better when she is bringing the ball up and the ball is in her hands. Whether she is creating something or Jackie is creating something off the ball, we just seem to roll better and click better whenever Jadon has got the ball.”
North Nodaway will look to bounce back, but have a difficult week ahead of them with road trips to DeKalb (11-4) on Tuesday and to Platte Valley (18-0) on Friday.
“We just need to reset and remember who we are,” Cline said. “We don’t have to play other teams’ game. We have our own game we can play too.”