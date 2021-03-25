North Nodaway coach Lindsi Jackson knows that she doesn’t have the biggest or most experienced track and field team in the state, but she also knows that her Mustangs have a lot of natural athleticism.
“We have a lot of new kids to track, but most of them are athletes so hopefully they can kind of figure out where they are going to land and improve all year long,” Jackson said.
Jackson is the assistant coach for the Mustang girls basketball team and saw first-hand how talented her trio of underclassmen Jacquelyn Cline, Lauren Herndon and Saryn Brown are.
The trio started for the Mustangs this season and helped guide the Mustangs to a 17-8 record this season.
“It is definitely hard,” Jackson said. “Especially not having a season last year and figuring out where they all need to be. I’ve had them all in different sports before, but it is so much different than track. We are still trying to figure it out. I’m not sure where they all are going to land.”
Brown, a freshman, comes into track and field season with the most experience out of the trio as she participated in track as a seventh grader.
Despite the lack of experience, Brown is looking forward to seeing what this group can accomplish in a new sport.
“We get to learn a lot of different events and learn where we need to be,” Brown said.
The team adds junior Hayleigh Vinzant as well this season as a transfer student from East Atchison with some track and field experience.
“She definitely knows what she is doing,” Jackson said.
The team depth is hurt by the absence of Brown’s older sister, Saylor, who tore her ACL during basketball season.
On the boys side, Braden Mires comes into the season with experience being a part of a winning running culture. He was a part of the Class 1 fourth-place West Nodaway cross-country program.
“I am really excited because I have been out the last two years,” Mires said. “Freshman year, because of an injury. Last year, due to coronavirus.”
Mires will look to find more success with distance events this spring.
“Both Korbyn (Rucker) and Braden, I’m looking to really compete this year and improve on what they have done
The Mustangs are first slated to compete on April 13 at the Blue Jay Relays in Rock Port.