GUILFORD, Mo. — Andrew Blackford finished his North Nodaway baseball career with a stellar outing on the mound. Unfortunately for Blackford and his Mustangs, St. Joseph Christian’s Camden Lutz was even better.
Lutz put up four dominant innings in the Lions’ 5-1 win in Friday’s Class 1, District 16 quarterfinals. Lutz was held to 60 pitches, but struck out 11 batters and allowed just two hits in his four innings.
“He is just a lot faster than what we have seen during our other games,” Blackford said. “He was a good pitcher and we just couldn’t adjust to him.”
Lutz struck out nine of the first ten batters he faced with the only batter to put the ball in play was Karson Oberhauser with a fly out in the first inning.
“Similar to our Tarkio game earlier this year, it was a lot of outside and low pitches,” North Nodaway senior Cody Cline said. “We just really struggle with that, and that guy was really good at accurately placing the balls in that spot.”
The Lions got on the board in the first inning with Lutz driving in Brad Boyd with a 2-out RBI single.
St. Joseph Christian pushed across two more runs in the third inning with Caleb Carlson and Lutz each driving in a run.
“I was just trying to throw strikes,” Blackford said. “I was throwing my four-seam fastball really well tonight.”
The Mustangs appeared to finally be breaking through with back-to-back hits by Blackford and Oberhauser in the fourth inning to derail Lutz’s bid for a perfect game.
Lutz responded with two more strikeouts to end the threat and his outing. With 60 pitches, the Lions pulled Lutz to maintain his availability for Monday’s semifinal against Platte Valley.
St. Joseph Christian put the game away in the fifth inning with Caleb Carlson hitting a 2-run home run over the left-field fence. The blast increased the lead to 5-0.
North Nodaway got on the board in the sixth inning as senior Jordan Jenkins led off with a double and came in to score on a single by freshman catcher Aydan Blackford.
Cline finished the game with two hits while Jenkins, Oberhauser and both Blackford brothers each had one.
Friday was the last game for North Nodaway seniors Dakota Wray, Andrew Blackford, Oberhauser, Cline and Jenkins. Those five occupied five of the top six spots in the batting order on Friday.
“It is obviously going to be a really fresh start next year,” Cline said. “I think we learned a lot this year. … I think we improved a lot over the last few years.”
While the Mustangs must replace a lot next season, the graduating seniors are confident that the program will continue to build.
“They have a good team next year,” Andrew Blackford said. “They will get their work in and get going. … They just have to keep their heads up, practice really hard and get after it.”