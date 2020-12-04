Just a year ago, the Mustangs girls basketball team was faced with replacing four starters from a team that went 17-7. North Nodaway did not experience much of a drop off though as it completed its fourth-straight winning season with a 14-11 record.
“We learned that we needed to be a hustle team and that we would really have to work to be up with those bigger teams,” North Nodaway junior Saylor Brown said. “As you can tell, we are all the same height, so we have to hustle. We are probably the most hard-working team.”
Fast forward to this season and the Mustangs are returning four starters from last season including leading scorer Jacquelyn Cline, who averaged 12.4 points per game as a freshman guard.
“It was kind of a building year and we had such low numbers that all those girls got a whole lot of playing time,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said.
Cline picked up right where she off last season with a team-high 15 points and the game-winning basket in last week’s win at North Harrison.
Cline has high expectations going into her second season of varsity basketball.
“Last year, I think we we had three freshmen start and I just think that helped them get more comfortable,” Cline said. “With all of our team almost having varsity experience, I think that will help everyone be more comfortable.”
Jadon Dobbins returns alongside Cline in the backcourt. Dobbins led the team in assists last season while scoring finishing third on the team with eight points a night.
“I really want to work up my assists,” Dobbins said. “I also want to pick up my defense a lot, and be someone who the point guard doesn’t want on them.”
In the frontcourt, the Mustangs return both of their starters with senior Karissa Oberhauser and junior Saylor Brown.
Oberhauser only scored 1.6 points per game last year for the Mustangs, but grbbed three rebounds a game and gave the team a post presence on a team whose offense was dominated by its guard play.
Brown was a key player off the bench as a freshman and jumped into the starting lineup as a sophomore, averaging 7.3 points and a team-high seven rebounds a game despite recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery.
Brown played last season coming off of the elbow surgery, but is fully healthy and thinks she will be in for another jump as a junior.
“This year is different because I’m more comfortable with my elbow,” Brown said. “I played through volleyball so I feel like it is more worn in now.
“With this team, we have a lot of chemistry because we’ve been playing together forever. My eighth-grade year, I was playing with Jacquelyn. I’ve been with Karissa and Jadon for a long time."
The Mustangs lose a stalwart from the lineup with the graduation of Kandace Damgar. Damgar was a 2-year starter for the Mustangs and one of the top shooters in the area. She shoot 42 percent from 3-point range and was second on the team with 12.3 points per game.
The freshman class at North Nodaway offers several options who will help replace Damgar’s production though.
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” Brown said. “We only lost senior. She played a big role, but I think we are going to fill it with our two freshmen.”
Saylor’s sister Sayrn Brown proved to be capable of stepping up in the team’s opener against North Harrison last week. The freshman scored 12 points and hit a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to seal the four-point victory.
Lauren Herndon, sister of former North Nodaway standout Kristin Herndon, also had a strong debut as she hit a 3-pointer and saw plenty of minutes in the game.
“We are really lucky with a good group of freshmen coming in,” Jackson said. “They have played for me the last two years in junior high, so that is good because they know what I expect. They have some siblings who have played for me and they are ready to step in and show how they play. I think that is going to be really big for us.”
Sophomore Kelsey Barcus had two points in the game and is another player Jackson expects to contribute all season. Sophomore Ellaina Renfro was also a part of the rotation last season and sixth on the team in minutes per game. She missed some time in the preseason, but Jackson expects her return to only make the team even deeper.
“Every girl out here is working hard for a spot,” Dobbins said.
With all their experience returning and the new additions, expectations are high in Hopkins.
“Last year, was our growing year, so is this year, but we have more girls who played varsity last year so it is more of a second-year push,” Dobbins said. “We don’t have to rebuild everything.”