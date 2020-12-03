North Nodaway fans have become accustomed to looking down to the sidelines and seeing Jake Shipman, but with Shipman taking the athletic director’s position at Mound City this season, Michael Trautz slides down one spot from the assistant’s chair to the head coach’s place.
“I learned a lot from Coach Shipman in my time here,” Trautz said. “We always play to the style that fits our kids because we aren’t a big enough school to have a system and make our kids fit the systems. We have to have the system fit our kids.”
Trautz, who has been an assistant coach with the football and basketball programs, is excited for his first head coaching opportunity and the group he inherits.
“I think it was so cool to be an assistant coach already where I get to be a head coach,” Trautz said. “I know these kids already. I know what a good group of kids they are. I know what their strengths and weaknesses are. For my first opportunity as a head coach — with this group of kids — I couldn’t ask for a better situation to fall into.”
The group he inherits does have some holes to fill with its top three scorers from last year — Tyler Bix, Ryan Riley and Austin Bird — needing to be replaced. Bix and Riley each averaged just over 11 points per game while Bird was at 9.4.
One of the key players who does return is senior Karson Oberhauser. Oberhauser is a familiar player to Mustang fans, not only as a key player for Mustang basketball, but as the quarterback of the Musket football team.
“He was our defensive tank last year,” Trautz said. “He was the guy we said to go guard this kid and he doesn’t score. He did that for us last year.”
Oberhauser was the team’s fourth-leading scorer last season at seven points per game. The senior has a football player’s build and is capable of being a force in the paint, but also has range out to the 3-point arc. Oberhauser grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game.
“Do better than last year, just improve all the way around with shooting and defense,” Oberhauser answered when asked about his personal goals. “There are just a lot of areas I can still improve on.”
While Oberhauser will be counted on to expand on his offensive game, senior Andrew Blackford is going to be looked at to step up his scoring this season. Blackford scored 5.8 points per game last season.
“I have to step up, but we have more players who will help out too,” Blackford said.
The senior guard was the team’s second-best long-range shooter last season at 27. 5 percent from three. He hopes to see that percentage climb further this season.
“I think he is going to make some bounds and I think he is going to surprise some people,” Trautz said.
Outside of Blackford and Oberhauser, the Mustangs don’t return very much varsity experience, but Blackford’s younger brother Aydan Blackford seems poised to add some more offensive pop to the lineup.
“My brother is playing,” Andrew Blackford said. “He has been stepping up and doing a good job.”
In last week’s season opener at North Harrison, the freshman scored 22 points and took on the top defensive assignment for the majority of the night. Aydan Blackford is another familiar name to Musket football fans as he was a top target for Oberhauser on the football field.
Another freshman who flashed in the opener was Ethan Fry, who was the team’s second-leading scorer. Fry’s role wasn’t as certain as his classmate’s prior to that game but he impressed his coaches.
In the paint, sophomore Damian Dailey was a strong presence against North Harrison and figures to play a lot of minutes in the frontcourt this season.
“Damian Dailey has grown,” Trautz said. “He played a lot of J.V. for us last year as a freshman, so as a sophomore, he is looking to be our post presence.”
Senior Jordan Jenkins also joined the basketball team this season and Trautz likes the potential that he provides. Jenkins has been a stalwart on the Musket football team the past couple seasons.
With the new faces showing potential early on, the Mustangs are excited for what this season may bring.
“We just have to put in the good work and get after it,” Andrew Blackford said.