HOPKINS, Mo. — Hunter Dawson and Tyler Blay have powered the West Nodaway offense throughout much of the early part of this season, but what Rocket coach Brandon Phipps likes so much about this year’s team is the amount of options he has offensively.
Blay and Dawson combined for 10 3-pointers two games ago, but with neither hitting a three in Tuesday’s 65-22 win over North Nodaway, it was the post-up game of junior Dawson Fast which powered the offense. Fast led the team with 20 points.
“That is the nice thing about our team,” Phipps said. “They all are gym rats. They love getting into the gym, so on any given night … you just don’t know who is going to get cooking.
“Dawson was the guy tonight. He has worked really hard and he deserves a night like tonight.”
North Nodaway pulled within 15-12 early in the second quarter, but the Rockets answered with a 7-0 spurt capped by a 3-point play by sophomore Bracxten Rohlmeier. After a Mustang bucket, the Rockets closed the half with a 12-2 triggered by the passing of Blay who had a pair of highlight-reel assists during the run.
“Our guard play is really good with Tyler and Hunter,” Phipps said. “When they are able to move the ball the way that they have — because they are going to get a lot of attention in conference play — to get those guys some open looks, it is just team basketball. They are just doing a great job."
The success continued into the third quarter with Blay getting things started with a 3-point play and Fast took it over from there with 10 of the team’s next 12 points to build the lead to 49-20.
“It just comes down to chemistry,” Fast said. “I find them, they find me, and it just goes back and forth.”
The Mustangs stopped the bleeding with a basket to make it 49-22, but the Rockets closed the game on a 16-0 run with both squads’ junior varsity closing out the fourth quarter with a running clock.
“West Nodaway does a great job of pressing the way presses are supposed to be down,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “They wait for you to make a mistake instead of trying to force the matter.”
Aside from Fast’s 20 points, Kayden Conn had 16 points off the Rocket bench.
Blay’s seven points were next on the team while Rohlmeier had six, Wyatt Ingraham, Ethan Rohr and Michael Cook had four each, and Grant Adkins and Dawson each had two.
The Mustangs were limited to just two scorers, as senior Karson Oberhauser missed the game. Freshman Aydan Blackford had 16 points and Damian Dailey had the other six.
“We were less deep than we normally are and we aren’t very deep to begin with,” Trautz said. “We always preach to the kids, ‘control the controllables,’ so it is not an excuse, but we’ve got to find a way to persevere through tough times and control what we can control, which is effort, no matter how our body feels.”
North Nodaway will be in action again on Thursday with a road trip to Gilman City while West Nodaway hosts Union Star on Friday. Both teams will play in next week’s Fairfax Tournament.