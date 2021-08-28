HOPKINS, Mo. — When North Nodaway changed its co-op situation, moving away from West Nodaway and joining Platte Valley for football, many of the Mustang athletes saw the switch as a good thing, but North Nodaway cross-country was left out.
Previously, West Nodaway invited North Nodaway’s athletes to its team and gave the Mustangs a place to run. Braden Mires ran with the Rockets last season and was a part of the team which finished fourth in Class 1.
When the North-West Nodaway co-op was dissolved, West Nodaway cross country became Nodaway Valley cross country and added the Nodaway-Holt athletes to the team. That left Mires without a team.
North Nodaway was able to remedy that situation by adding their own cross-country team for this season and knew that they would have Mires for his senior year to represent the team. Coach Roger Johnson wasn’t sure if Mires would have any teammates join him, but was happy with the addition of two more boys to the team with juniors Darron Bix and Jeremiah Dobbins.
“We knew Braden was returning so we knew we had one,” Johnson said. “Then Hayleigh (Vinzant) moved in and had previous experience so we felt pretty confident that we’d have a few to start, but it was really nice to see some of the other individuals come out.
“It is nice to see some younger kids join, because we know that we are going to have this continue and be a part of North Nodaway’s programs.”
Mires hopes to improve on his 22:23 time at state last year to break the Mustang school record this season.
“I was told the school record was 20 minutes and I would like to break that,” he said.
Mires is not the only returning state runner on the Mustangs. Senior Hayleigh Vinzant qualified for state last season as an individual for East Atchison before she transferred to North Nodaway.
“I was pretty excited,” Vinzant said. “I didn’t want to stop one of my favorite sports my senior year and have to move to something.
“I’m looking to go back to state this year. … And I’m looking to break the school record.”
Vinzant ran a 26:32.1 at state last year and is embracing a leadership role on this year’s team.
“I try my hardest to show them the ropes and kind of give them tips with what they are doing,” Vinzant said. “It has been a good experience so far.”
She will be joined on the girls’ team by junior Jacquelyn Cline, who is a multi-sport standout for the Mustangs trying out cross country for the first time. Cline will also play volleyball this season.
The Mustangs first meet will be Tuesday, Sep.7, in Clarinda.
“Our younger runners, obviously they are going to start looking at setting goals to try to improve and learn how to compete,” Johnson said. “We don’t have enough to qualify as a team this year, so (goals) are going to be all individual-based, for sure.”