HOPKINS, Mo. — Saylor Brown was on the court from the beginning of Mustang volleyball. The 4-year starter for North Nodaway has seen the team grow from just one win in the first two years as a team to five last season.
“I have been through this program for my whole four years and it is just exciting to see how much growth we have had,” Brown said. “... Right now, we have a lot of new people coming in and a lot of freshmen coming up. I’m excited to compete this year.
“It is evidence that our pride in the sport has shown and other people want to play now. They want to be a part of the program.”
That win jump came with Brown returning from an elbow injury and coach Emily Bix taking over as the team’s head coach.
“I’ve got some girls who can almost read my mind at this point,” Bix said. “... I also know all these girls a lot better so I know how to coach them as a person and a player.”
Now, Brown is returning off another injury after tearing her ACL in basketball less than a year ago. She has already returned to the court and is the team’s senior leader this season.
“Saylor is a very vocal leader,” Bix said. “I call her my coach on the court because she knows the game so well.”
Brown is one of five returning starters for the Mustangs in a lineup which has gone from very young to one of the area’s most experienced.
“We are still young, but just with all the experience under everyone’s belts — they’ve played since junior high coming up — they have seen us play together,” Brown said. “We’ve all played together. We are comfortable and ready.”
Jacquelyn Cline is a 3-year starter for North Nodaway and will see her role develop this year as the team’s setter — a role she will share with sophomore Saryn Brown.
“I feel like it’s a leadership role in a quiet way,” Cline said.
Cline and Saryn Brown are both capable hitters too. The two-setter approach allows North Nodaway to take advantage of their versatility.
“Both of those girls can hit, so I’m trying a new rotation that allows them to hit when they are in the front row,” Bix said.
Sophomore Lauren Herndon gives the Mustangs their highest-flying athlete. Her jump serve was a dangerous weapon last year. When Bix offered the team the opportunity to get out of conditioning at a recent practice if they earned a block, suddenly Herndon was the target of their attacks because of her ability to play above the net.
Kelsey Barcus is another Mustang who will see her role evolve this year. The junior started at libero as a sophomore, but this year will shift into a hitting role.
Barcus is also coming off a torn ACL in basketball last year.
“Originally, the plan wasn’t that I’d be ready for volleyball,” Barcus said. “My surgeon said that it would be (October or November) somewhere in there before I’d be cleared, so I wasn’t prepared to be here right now and start varsity and be ready at this point.
“But I worked really hard all summer and I was cleared way earlier than I thought. It was about five and a half months and it is usually a six-to-eight month recovery, so I was really happy with that.”
The Mustangs will open their season on Tuesday with a home match against Union Star. The Mustangs split their matchups with Union Star last season.
“I’m up to 15 (girls) right now,” Bix said. “Which means that we can field a really solid varsity and junior varsity team to build the program in the future. I’ve seen so much effort from the new girls. Maybe this isn’t a sport they’ve played before, but I’ve seen a lot of growth.”