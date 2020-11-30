STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway's Anne Schieber seemed determined to find a way to keep her club in the game against North Nodaway in Monday's first round of the Platte Valley Invitational in Stewartsville.
The senior guard beat both the first and second quarter buzzers with buckets to keep her team within striking distance. In the first quarter, it was a 3-pointer cut the margin to 10-8, and in the second, it was a bucket to whittle the deficit to 19-16.
“20 (Schieber) was killing us offensively all night,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “If the ball hit her hands — if it was her scoring or making something happen, she was just killing us. So we had to change that up.”
Jackson adjusted to Schieber's playmaking by switching to a pressure defense and utilizing a diamond-and-1 look which had either Saylor Brown or Saryn Brown deny Schieber the ball at all times. After a 10-point first half, Schieber was scoreless after intermission.
“When we put that pressure on, we started making things happen, and that was when our offense started working,” Jackson said.
The scheme helped the Mustangs (2-0) to a big second half and a 40-24 win over the Bluejays (0-2).
The defensive intensity also got the Mustang offense going. Sophomore Jacquelyn Cline opened the second half with a 3-pointer.
“I like it,” Cline said of the up-tempo defense. “I think it gets the momentum going for our team. It just gets us going.”
After Bluejay freshman Delanie Auffert, who was a menace on the offensive glass all evening, responded with a basket, North Nodaway went on a 6-0 run with scores from Saryn Brown, Jadon Dobbins and Cline to open up their first double-digit margin of the game.
Early in the fourth quarter, Northeast Nodaway freshman Jill Boswell scored to pull within the Jays within nine, but North Nodaway had one last big run to put the game away. The Mustangs used a 9-0 spurt to close out the Bluejays.
Northeast Nodaway was led by Schieber's 10 points while senior Cassy Redden had six, and Boswell and Auffert added four apiece.
“We've got to attack the defense a little bit better and set some back screens,” Northeast Nodaway coach Luke Cox said of the team's offense.
Despite the loss, Cox saw plenty of areas of improvement from Northeast Nodaway's season-opening loss against Mercer. The Jays now will face Union Star in the consolation semifinals in Stewartsville on Tuesday evening.
“We played a pretty decent first half,” Cox said. “We were moving the ball around a lot better this game as opposed to the last game. We were taking care of the ball a lot better. Some shots weren't falling that normally do. In the second half, we got into some foul trouble and as we progressed, we started losing a little gas.”
North Nodaway saw Cline lead them in scoring for the second-straight game to open the season with 21 points. Dobbins and Lauren Herndon each added six while Saylor Brown had five, Saryn Brown had three and Kelsey Barcus had two.
“Coming into the game, we knew that it was going to be a good game and that they had gotten a lot better,” Cline said.
The Mustangs advance to the PVI semifinals where they will meet DeKalb after beat Union Star 41-12 on Monday night.
“Our main goal this tournament is to figure out who we are,” Jackson said. “We have this problem of being stuck kind of where we were last year. We try to do things that worked last year and right now, that isn't working for us. We have to find our own identity.”