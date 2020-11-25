EAGLEVILLE, Mo. — The fourth quarter was not going North Nodaway's way in the Tuesday's season opener at North Harrison. But Jacquelyn Cline and the Mustangs wouldn't quit in a 40-36 victory in Eagleville.
The Mustangs (1-0) took a 29-25 lead on the quarter's first possession with two free throws from Cline, but North Harrison (0-1) answered with 9-0 run to grab a five-point lead with just over two minutes remaining.
North Nodaway junior Saylor Brown scored on a drive to cut the lead to one score, and on the next possession, Cline provided that score as she banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 34-34 with 1:30 left.
“It was a relief, because other ones were not falling,” Cline said.
With just under a minute to go, freshman Saryn Brown gave the Mustangs back the lead. Shamrock senior and returning unanimous all-conference selection Emma Craig tied the game back up with 41 seconds left.
North Nodaway got the ball back and instead of holding for the last shot, the Mustangs gave the ball to Cline and allowed the sophomore guard to go to work. She found herself facing Craig and was able to take her off the dribble for the go-ahead layup with 28 seconds left.
“Sami set up our play, and first, she had Saryn popping out for a shot because she was hitting really well tonight,” Cline said. “Then I was coming up to the top. Craig was on me and everyone else was pretty much tight on their man. I saw the lane, and I just went in.”
The Mustang defense forced Craig into a travel on the next possession, and the Shamrocks fouled Saryn Brown with seven seconds left. Brown stepped to the line and knocked down her first foul shot.
“We are really lucky with our freshmen coming in, because not only are they going to be able to push us in practice, but they are going to be able to step up in games like that and really do good things,” Jackson said. “She (Saryn Brown) was a force for us on both ends of the floor all night.”
North Harrison coach Aaron Long called a timeout in an effort to freeze the freshman before her second shot, but Brown hit the second shot for a four-point lead to seal the game.
“When they called the timeout, she (Jackson) asked me if I was going to make it and I just said, 'Yes,'” Brown said. “I knew I had to make it. She didn't do a plan for if I didn't make it.”
The wins ends a 5-game losing streak for the Mustangs to the Shamrocks, dating back to January of 2015.
“I like playing these guys first because they are a good challenge for us and we usually match up pretty well,” Jackson said.
Early in the game, North Harrison had a 11-8 lead, but Cline, who was scoreless in the first quarter, got on the board with a three. North Harrison responded with a basket, but Cline made it 2-straight 3-pointers for a 14-13 advantage.
The team's went back and forth before a Craig 3-pointer with three seconds left in the half tied the game at 21-21 at the intermission.
Mustang senior Jadon Dobbins hit a three of her own to open the second half and North Nodaway held that lead until the 9-0 run by North Harrison in the fourth quarter set the table for Cline and Brown's heroics.
Cline finished the game with 15 points while Saryn Brown had 12 and Saylor Brown had five. Dobbins and Lauren Herndon each had three and Kelsey Barcus had two. North Harrison was led by Craig with 16 points.
“I'm excited to see what the rest of the season looks like,” Cline said.
North Nodaway moves into next week's PVI tournament where the Mustangs will open the tournament with Northeast Nodaway on Monday at 7 p.m., in Osborn.