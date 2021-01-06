HOPKINS, Mo. — With the players sitting out for both West Nodaway and North Nodaway, you could form a pretty dangerous girls' basketball lineup which would win a lot of games. There was no room for excuses on Tuesday night though as the rivals locked horns in Hopkins.
The Rockets (1-7) hung close for three quarters, but in the fourth, the Mustangs (7-3) pulled away for a 58-40 victory.
“We just settled down and started playing our game,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “In the first three quarters, we were trying to rush it and force things, and then in the same breath, we weren't doing the little things.
Coming out of Christmas break, North Nodaway knew it would be without key players Saylor Brown and Kelsey Barcus after each suffered season-ending injuries, but during the school day on Tuesday, the coaching staff also learned that senior starter Karissa Oberhauser was also unavailable. The loss of Oberhauser meant that the team was without three of their top seven players entering the year.
“Every day, it seems like we get thrown a curveball,” Jackson said.
With a new lineup starting, the Mustangs got off to a slow start and were down 2-0 after the first two and a half minutes of the game. That forced Jackson to call an early timeout.
In the first minute after Jackson's timeout, the Mustangs responded with a 7-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by sophomore Jacqueline Cline. Cline added five more points shortly after to make it a 12-0 total run.
“She just told us not to be in our heads and not to think of all the downfalls we've had, but to know that its our court and its our game, and we just needed to play our game and get in it,” Cline said.
The onslaught continued with freshman Lauren Herndon hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and the lead ballooned to 21-6 late in the quarter.
“When we heard the news today that Karissa got quarantined, we knew that we needed to step up, and I knew that I needed to take more shots than I had been in the past games,” Herndon said. “They were falling tonight so I just kept shooting them.”
The Rockets, who suffered a lop-sided loss the previous night against East Atchison, showed their mental toughness and fought back. A 3-pointer by Emily Ricketts highlighted a 14-3 run to cut the margin back down to 24-20 as the first half wound down.
“I love the way we played tonight,” West Nodaway coach Tim Conn said. “We took things we learned from one night before and you saw it on the floor tonight.”
The Mustangs took a 28-24 lead into halftime and the teams traded punches throughout the third quarter. The Rockets got within two points on a Riley Linville score, but Saryn Brown matched her basket and Jadon Dobbins added a 3-pointer.
A 3-pointer by Cline expanded the margin to 36-28, but West Nodaway's Reagan Hagey answered with a 3-point play and another basket to pull the team within three.
North Nodaway pulled away from there though as a the Rockets, playing without Piper Hunt, wore down late. An 8-0 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth was capped with a Cline triple.
From there, the Mustangs ran away with things and ended on a 22-5 run to finish the game.
“Playing at our own pace just helped us stay calm and confident at the end of the game,” Cline said.
Cline led the Mustangs with 25 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers, but the team's most dangerous outside shooter was freshman Lauren Herndon, who had 17 points on five 3-pointers. Herndon has elevated from a bench role to begin the season to playing nearly the whole game with the Mustangs short-handed.
“She has been a lot of fun to watch with her confidence,” Jackson said. “... When she is feeling it — when she is confident, — she is going to make big shots for us. As a freshman, that is a huge thing.”
Saryn Brown and Dobbins each had eight points to round out the scoring for North Nodaway.
Hagey led the Rockets and was a force on the offensive glass for the entire game. The junior forward finished with 15 points.
“We've been pushing attitude and effort all year,” Conn said.
Freshman Sydney Marriott was a key defensive player all night as her quickness was a problem for the Mustangs. She finished with 10 points.
Ricketts had six points, Linville had four, and Anastyn Nielson and Erin Cook each had two.
The Rockets will be home on Friday when they host Union Star while the Mustangs travel to Gilman City on Thursday. Both teams will be in the Fairfax Tournament next week.