TARKIO, Mo. — The North Nodaway Mustangs came into the season with virtually no high-school track and field experience, but despite that, they have been able to turn in a very successful spring season so far.
The young Mustangs have been led by a pair of freshmen this season with Saryn Brown and Lauren Herndon finding immediate success. Friday’s Indian Relays in Tarkio offered another opportunity for the duo to show what they are capable of.
“The two of them, and we saw it in basketball season too, they are very competitive with each other and push each other to be better,” Jackson said. “But they also support each other and like to see the other do well. That has been fun to see them work together in practice and compete at meets.”
Brown finished the day with a pair of medals as she was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a 54.67 and sixth in the high jump.
“I’ve been really thrilled with how Saryn is doing,” Jackson said. “She came in knowing that she wanted to high jump and it had been a while since she had done it with COVID last year and her ACL tear that same year. She was kind of worried about falling behind, but she has really jumped back into it.
“The 300 hurdles is something I convinced her to do and she’s just steadily been improving in that each meet she has been in. That has just been exciting to see.”
Herndon joined her teammate in the 300-meter hurdles and finished fifth. Herndon and Brown each added ninth-place finishes as well with Herndon participating in the triple jump and Brown doing the long jump.
Junior Hayleigh Vincent just missed out on a medal with a seventh-place finish in the 3,200-meter run and a ninth-place time in the 1,600-meter run.
In the boys’ events, Braden Mires was seventh in the 1,600 meters, and Corbyn Rucker seventh in the triple jump and tenth in the 400-meter dash. Dakota Dilley finished 11th in the shot put.
The Mustangs jump back into action next week with the Bulldog Relays on Tuesday in Stanberry and the Panther Relays on Friday in Mound City.
“It took us a minute to figure out where everyone was going to be, but I feel like we have figured it out on both the girls and boys side,” Jackson said. “Now we are starting to see a lot of PRs and people just getting better as we go. We can’t ask for much more than that.”