STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway has shown this season that it can run with the quickest team out there thanks to talented guards Ben Boswell, Lane Dack, Dylan McIntyre and Zach Pride, but on Friday night, they were able to feature one of the area's most dangerous threats in the half-court.
Auston Pride, the lone post player who has seen significant playing time this season, is a threat on the post with his 6-foot-4 frame, but he also showed off his mid-range game with team-high 15 points in a 63-31 victory in the PVI third-place game on Friday in Stewartsville.
“Auston is a wonderful player and film doesn't do him justice,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “He is smooth. He is not just a big post, who is going to bang you around. He is a very skilled player.”
The Bluejays (3-1) jumped out to a 22-8 at the end of the first quarter. That lead eventually grew to 33-12 midway through the second quarter. The Jays went into halftime with a 39-18 lead.
“We were pretty fired up,” Boswell said. “We were ready to go. Coach got us pumped up, and we thought that if we were going to win this, we might as well win it with a bang.”
Northeast Nodaway put the Mustangs (1-3) away early in the third quarter with a 5-0 run. The Jays cruised to a 32-point victory.
“It is always nice to come away with a trophy,” Boswell said. “It wasn't the one that we wanted, but we are going to have the exact same team next year, so we are going to be back for the first-place trophy.”
In addition to Pride's 15 — McIntyre had 11, Colton Swalley, Boswell and Dack each had eight, Zach Pride had six, Brayden Munns had five and Brycen Kennard had two.
The veterans on the team were excited to watch their bench play out a majority of the fourth quarter with Munns and Kennard getting an opportunity to shine.
“You always got to love seeing them making plays and hitting shots,” Auston Pride said.
North Nodaway was led in scoring by Andrew Blackford with 12 points and Karson Oberhauser had seven. Aydan Blackford finished with five, Damian Dailey had three and Jordan Jenkins and Ethan Fry each had two.
“We have to get better at executing what we've worked on,” Trautz said. “We felt like we had a good gameplan. We came in and it didn't work immediately, and we had trouble adjusting quickly. Those are some of the young growing pains that we knew we were going to see this season. We saw them tonight. Just a bad day to see them.”
The Mustangs will be back in action on Thursday when they host a state-line showdown with Bedford (Iowa). The Bluejays will play on Tuesday night at Worth County.
“They are fighters,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said of his team. “They want to win. They want to compete at the highest level and they are not scared of anybody. They just want to play.”
St. Joseph Christian 69, Northeast Nodaway 53
The Jays fell in the PVI semifinals against St. Joseph Christian — who eventually won the tournament — 69-53 on Wednesday.
“Wednesday night, we started off really slow in the first quarter and that cost us that basketball game,” Jackson said.
The Bluejays were led in scoring by Boswell with 19 points and McIntyre with 18. Auston Pride had 10 and Dack and Chris Kephart each had three.
The Lions were led by Carson Bowman with 17 points, Max Freudenthal with 16 and Caleb Carlson with 15.
Stewartsville/Osborn 59, North Nodaway 35
The Mustangs lost in the PVI semifinals 59-35 to Stewartsville/Osborn on Wednesday.
Andrew Blackford led North Nodaway with 17 points, while Aydan Blackford had nine, Fry had five and Oberhauser had four.
Doran Sanders led the WildCards with 17 points, and Braxton Gibson had 10 points.