HOPKINS, Mo. – Close losses have become a habit as of late for the North Nodaway Mustangs. That trend continued Friday night with a 46-39 loss to the South Holt Knights.
“It’s kind of weird because we have two fourth-year seniors who want to win because they’re fourth-year seniors, but the rest of our team is first or second-year players,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “From one standpoint, the seniors want to win, but with the other kids, we knew these struggles would happen. But the improvements they’ve made from game one to now has been crazy.”
The Blackford brothers have been the leaders of the Mustang offense early on in the season and that continued against the Knights Friday night. Andrew Blackford gave North Nodaway the lead to begin the game with a three-pointer.
Karson Oberhauser added another three to give the Mustangs an early four-point advantage, but a quick 4-0 run from the Knights tied the game with 2:08 left in the first quarter. Andrew and Aydan Blackford answered the South Holt run by replicating that run helping North Nodaway to a 10-8 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter belonged to the Knights who outscored the Mustangs 12-4. The momentum swing came when the ball bounced off of Oberhauser and into the South Holt basket, tying the game at 12.
The ball continued to bounce in favor of the Knights from that point on, ending the half with an 8-2 run. Brody Scroggins and Dylan Schuetz combined for eight of South Holt’s 12 second quarter points.
Aydan Blackford and Oberhauser got the Mustangs going early in the third quarter with back-to-back three-pointers that cut the Knights’ lead to two. The North Nodaway offense went cold after that, going five minutes without scoring again. South Holt extended its lead to 13 over that period.
North Nodaway continued to have moments where it cut into the Knights’ lead with six-straight points. Aydan Blackford scored four of those points and 12 overall in the second half.
The pendulum continued to swing back-and-forth as Schuetz scored five-straight to take the momentum back in South Holt’s favor. The momentum change led to the Knights’ biggest lead of the game at 42-27 with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter.
Oberhauser and Aydan Blackford began North Nodaway’s best run of the game with 4:41 to go. Aydan Blackford made two free throws and Oberhauser converted a three-point play that cut the lead to 12.
Andrew Blackford played his part in the run with back-to-back baskets that was followed up by Aydan’s three-pointer with 52 seconds left in the game to make the score 44-39.The Mustangs had a chance late to make it a one-score game, but the three-pointer came up short and Aydan Blackford’s put-back bounced off the rim.
“I’ve never been around a team that can continually go through rough patches but continue to claw back and believe they can win,” Trautz said. “Right there at the end of the game, down five with 10 seconds left after being down 12 going into the fourth quarter. That’s a team that’s hungry for wins and even when they start coming, I don’t think we’re going to stop being hungry.”
Andrew Blackford and Oberhauser each finished with nine points. Aydan Blackford led the Mustangs with 14 points.
“I’m more impressed with the stuff you guys don’t see (from Aydan),” Trautz said. “Dylan stole the ball from him, he came over to the bench looked at me and said, ‘Coach, I got it.’ And he didn’t turn the ball over again. Once he realizes how good he is, he’s going to be a threat.”
North Nodaway will play again on Tuesday as they travel to Stewartsville. The Mustangs will then go on winter break before returning to the court Jan. 5 against West Nodaway.
“I think we’re sitting at a point where we realistically could be sitting at 4-4, but we’re 1-7 and that’s the youth,” Trautz said. “We’re going to work our tails off over break and we’re going to come back ready to play.”