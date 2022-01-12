The North Nodaway Mustangs came into this matchup knowing they would be facing one of the most prolific scorers in the area in Mound City senior Tony Osburn, and Osburn set the tone early scoring seven of the team’s first nine points in the first two minutes of play in a 74-24 win on Tuesday night..
“I told the guys after the game, you can never be satisfied with a loss,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “But there are different kinds of losses.”
North Nodaway was able to crack the scoring column with Ethan Fry hitting a pair of free throws in the first quarter that saw the state’s second-ranked team stretch it’s lead to 24-2.
Tuesday night also saw the return of North Nodaway’s talented sophomore guard Aydan Blackford after a broken collarbone ended his football season and delayed his chance to get on the basketball court. Blackford was cleared for play this week, and was able to provide a spark for the Mustangs in a limited role, scoring four in the second quarter that saw Mound City go up 48-13.
“We had a season low for turnovers tonight, and against Mound City that’s a great achievement,” Trautz said. “We had success early with the press, obviously their athleticism and their skill level is unprecedented in this area, so we struggled with that some. But if you look at how we were at the beginning of the year, compared to where we are now, we’re much better at doing the little things.”
Mound City was able to finish off the Mustangs with a final score of 74-24. North Nodaway was led in scoring by Blackford, who finished the game with 11. Mason Richardson added eight points and Ethan Fry finished with six.
Osburn was the leading scorer for both teams, finishing with 24 and surpassing 2,500 points for his career.
North Nodaway will stay focused as they square off against North Andrew tonight in the second round of the Stanberry Invitational.
“We always have three goals we work on, and we were pretty close to hitting those three goals,” Trautz said. “We can’t control what we can’t control, we have to focus on what we can control and the little things have to show improvement if we are going to get where we want to be.”
North Nodaway girls 33, King City 24
The Mustangs faced the King City Wildkats in a matchup that looked to be one of the better games of the tournament. The fourth-seeded Mustangs were able to frustrate the King City offensive game plan early and held the Wildkats to two points in the first quarter.
North Nodaway senior Saylor Brown poured in four of her game-high 12 points in the first quarter, allowing the Mustangs to finish the quarter with a 9-2 lead.
The second quarter saw King City getting into foul trouble, and the Mustangs were in the bonus with five minutes left in the half, however they were unable to capitalize from the free throw line, shooting just 3-for-8 from the stripe. Meanwhile, the Wildkats were able to claw back into the game and go into the intermission with the score being 16-10 in favor of North Nodaway.
After a defensive battle in the third quarter, North Nodaway would start the fourth with a 21-17 lead. Saylor Brown was then able to connect on the lone 3-point field goal of the night for the Mustangs to push the lead to 26-17. However, the scrappy Wildkats scored a free throw and back-to-back layups to pull the game to within four points at 26-22 with just under five minutes left in the game.
The Mustangs were able to hold the lead with outstanding defense and rebounding, patient offense, and timely free throws. Saryn Brown hit two free throws in the fourth, and Ellaina Renfro stepped to the line for her only two points of the night and iced the game with two clutch free throws pushing the final margin to 33-24 in favor of the Mustangs.
North Nodaway was led in scoring by Saylor Brown with 12, Saryn Brown added ten, Lauren Herndon with five, Jacquelyn Cline with three, Renfro with two and Kelsey Barcus with one.
The Mustangs will square off against a top-seeded and undefeated Platte Valley squad on Thursday night.