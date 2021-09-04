FAIRFAX, Mo. — On Friday night in Fairfax, the East Atchison Wolves (2-0) hosted the Thunder of Nodaway Valley (1-1) in what would be a lopsided affair.
After both teams secured victories in Week One, it was still clear which team was ranked fifth in the state. East Atchison senior running back, Kaylin Merriweather, displayed all his talent on both sides of the ball in an impressive 84-0 rolling of Nodaway Valley.
“We obviously did not stop them,” Nodaway Valley head coach Alan Calfee said. “We as coaches need to take a look in the mirror and reevaluate game plans.”
The game plan to begin the game seemed to be perfect for the Thunder. On the game's opening kickoff, Nodaway Valley attempted an onside kick and they recovered it. However, that seemed to be one of the few successful plays for the entire night.
The opening drive for the Thunder did not last long. Thunder junior quarterback Blake Bohannon dropped back and let one fly on fourth down. East Atchison senior defensive back Carter Holocek picked off the pass and set the Wolves up in great field position.
The first drive for East Atchison was simple. Hand the ball off to Merriweather. On his third carry of the drive, he found the end zone from four yards out. The two-point attempt was good, to make it 8-0 right off the bat.
Forcing Nodaway Valley to punt sooner than the Thunder wanted, East Atchison was right back in business on their second drive. Senior quarterback Josh Smith displayed a strong arm all night, and his first throw of the night was a thing of beauty.
Smith connected with Holocek for a 30-yard score, on a pass that could not have been placed any better. After the two-point attempt, the Wolves had a quick 16-0 advantage over Nodaway Valley with 7:21 left in the first quarter.
“I’ll take ownership in this as the head coach, I’ve got to have our kids more prepared to play,” Calfee said. “They did not surprise us or anything, but we definitely need to change the way we practice so that we are more ready to go.”
After getting down early, the Thunder’s struggles continued as they gave up a safety on the ensuing possession and then went on to turn the ball over on downs the next possession after a bad snap went over Bohannon’s head.
In the second quarter, Merriweather did all he could to make sure the game was all but over by halftime. On the Wolves’ sixth drive of the night, Merriweather showcased his agility and raw speed on a 35-yard sprint to the end zone. The next drive for East Atchison was much of the same, as Merriweather walked across the goal line from five yards out to make the score 48-0 with 6:39 left in the second quarter.
On a night where Nodaway Valley could not make a big play, it seemed as if that was all East Atchison was doing. Smith threw a dime of a ball to junior tailback Jarrett Spinnato for a 24-yard score to make the advantage 68-0 East Atchison heading into halftime.
“Obviously, it is a little embarrassing, I feel bad for our kids,” Calfee said. “We have got to reevaluate a lot of things and prepare for next week; we have got to be ready for Platte Valley.”
Nodaway Valley will look to get back into the winning column next Friday night, as they will travel to face off against Platte Valley (1-1).