ROCK PORT, Mo. — West Nodaway's volleyball season ended on Monday night in Rock Port with a straight-sets loss to Nodaway-Holt in the district quarterfinals in Rock Port.
The game scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-20.
“We had a lot of positives from our season and had a lot of improvement for sure,” West Nodaway coach Selina Talmadge said. “The girls obviously went through a lot of hurdles between quarantine and then we had a lot of injuries.”
West Nodaway (3-17) started off strong in the first set with an ace by freshman Sydney Marriott helping to tie the set at 6-6.
Nodaway-Holt (15-10) answered with a 6-0 run, but the Rockets came back. An ace by freshman Anastyn Nielsen brought West Nodaway within 13-12 and an ace from junior Reagan Hagey made it a 15-14 deficit.
The Rockets were never able to even the set though and fell 25-18.
“We've been practicing talking,” Nodaway-Holt junior Emma Bohannon said. “That has definitely helped us a lot because we know where the ball is going to go.”
A pair of aces by Nodaway-Holt junior Kloe Jenkins highlighted an 8-0 run to begin the second set by the Trojans. West Nodaway cut the margin to 9-6, but that was as close as the Rockets got as the Trojans matched their score in the opening set with another 25-18 win in the second.
The third set was back-and-forth early, but a pair of kills by both Shaina Culp and Kayelyn Edmondson as well as one by Kloe Jenkins stretched the Trojan lead to 19-13. West Nodaway attempted to rally, but Nodaway-Holt junior Payton Walker got the match-ending kill for the 25-20 win.
“It was really good to get a win, because our morale is up and we go into the next game with a positive attitude,” Nodaway-Holt senior Krista Hart said.
Despite the team's record, Talmadge has seen a lot of growth from her young team this season.
“The girls were very coachable throughout the season and I feel like they all improved so much,” Talmadge said. “We played Nodaway-Holt at the beginning of the season and the score was much different than that. They really competed and they really gave it their all. I'm really proud of them.”
The Rocket lineup will return all six starters next year after consisting of three juniors with Riley Linville, Piper Hunt and Hagey along with three freshmen with Sarah Young, Marriott and Nielsen this season.
“We are going to hopefully gain a bunch of good eighth graders coming up,” Talmadge said. “I think it is really hopeful for next season with all this improvement and consistency in the team. We are just building and building and building from year to year.”