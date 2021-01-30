BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — For much of the season, Nodaway-Holt’s offense has been fueled by the interior play of Shaina Culp and Kloe Jenkins, but in the Trojans’ 54-13 win over Northland Christian in the Northwest Missouri Tournament, it was the outside shooting which provided the spark.
“We came out with good energy, and we were running our plays,” Nodaway-Holt coach Dustin Jenkins said. “It was good to see them bounce back after the last game and really play together and as a team.”
Point guard Kayelyn Edmondson led the barrage with four 3-pointers in the opening quarter while senior Krista Hart had two in the first eight minutes. The hot shooting helped Nodaway-Holt to a 27-3 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Hart returned to the Trojan team from an ankle injury for the opener of the tournament, but Friday was the senior’s first start of her return.
“When she told me she was out, I was like, ‘Oh, Krista,’” Edmondson said with a laugh explaining her dread of playing without the senior. “But with her back, it definitely helps.”
The backcourt has also been deepened by the emergence of freshman Rileigh Brown as a member of the Trojan rotation. She was pressed into more action in recent games with Hart being limited.
“It is really fun,” Edmondson said of watching Brown’s growth. “I was talking to Rileigh and she was like ‘I didn’t even know I can do that.’ It is just fun to see (the younger players) because when they do something good, the whole team is happy, not just them.”
Brown wasn't the only freshman to see a lot of playing time on Fridy. The blowout allowed Jenkins to be able to use his bench freely including freshmen Breonna Waterman and Natasha Abrams.
“It was good, especially since we don’t have J.V., right now, so getting Breonna and Natasha in there was good for them and their confidence,” Brown said as the other freshmen contributed to the stat sheet. “Breonna came out and she said, ‘I got a foul and I’m happy about it.’”
The highlight of the second quarter came on a Abrams 3-pointer to extend the margin to 34-5.
Trojan junior Kloe Jenkins closed the half with a buzzer beater for a 36-5 lead. Culp was held scoreless in the first half, but Nodaway-Holt got their star forward established in the third quarter with eight points.
The 41-point victory is the largest of the season for Nodaway-Holt.
“It feels amazing,” Brown said. “It is nice to have a big win especially since we lost the last few games.”
Edmondson led the Trojans with 17 points including her four 3-pointers.
“At the beginning of the season, my confidence just was not there,” Edmondson said. “But my shots felt good. Once they start falling, my confidence just goes up and it felt really good.”
Kloe Jenkins joined her classmate in double figures with 11 while Culp had eight, Hart had six, Brown had five, Emma Bohannon had four and Abrams had three.
For Northland Christian, Kate Day had six points while Tatum Burch had four and Miriam McCubbin had three.
Nodaway-Holt will now face Rock Port for third place in the tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m. Northland Christian will play West Nodaway for fifth-place at noon on Saturday.
“We want it pretty dang bad,” Brown said of the third-place trophy.