CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — There have been a lot of great moments over the years with kids wearing the Nodaway-Holt Trojan uniform. On Wednesday, the Trojans left the court for the last time in that uniform.
No. 1-ranked Platte Valley moved on to Friday’s district championship game which will be on the Trojans’ court in Graham with a 65-16 victory over Nodaway-Holt.
“The moment is here,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “They have been thinking about it for a long time. They set high goals — make a postseason run.”
The margin of victory speaks more to the utter dominance that Platte Valley has had this season than anything that Nodaway-Holt did. Platte Valley (26-0) has rolled through its schedule this season with the only true nail biter coming in a 3-point win over Class 4 No. 2 Maryville in December.
Nodaway-Holt (11-15) hung with Platte Valley early on as junior Kloe Jenkins had four early points and the Trojans were within 8-4 and playing good defense in the half court.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, they were only able to keep it a half-court game for so long until the Platte Valley press took over the game and what ensued was a 27-0 run.
Much of that run was sparked by the Platte Valley second unit with freshman Brylie Angle scoring the first basket and the last three of the run for nine points and senior forward Sydnee Deen adding four points. Cultivating the type of quality depth that Platte Valley has requires a lot of sacrifice of minutes across the board throughout the season.
“It is a coach’s dream,” Pedersen said. “To have so many players that are unselfish like that and willing to sacrifice individual agendas for the good of the team, that is why I love team sports. Whenever you see a team come together like that, it is a lot of fun. It is a beautiful thing.”
After Nodaway-Holt senior Shaina Culp ended the run with a basket in the final minute of the half, Platte Valley senior Madelynn Mattson scored to send her team to the locker room up 37-6.
Mattson is one of Pedersen’s players who has seemingly sacrificed the most. An All-District player as a sophomore, Mattson missed last season and has been a bench player for her senior season playing behind All-State forward Jaclyn Pappert and perhaps the best player in Class 1 this season with freshman Maggie Collins.
“It is so much fun,” Mattson said. “These girls are so much fun to play with. They are so unselfish. They are just the greatest you could ever ask for. Being able to provide some solid minutes, that just means a lot to me, knowing that I can help them out.
“I can’t say enough good things about my team. I love them so much. They are really the greatest.”
Deen and Mattson provide a front line that could start for almost any Class 1 team in the state for Pappert and Collins to go against in practice. Collins has grown throughout her freshman year and Deen and Mattson helped instill that toughness that has made her so dominant.
“We work hard in practice,” Deen said. “I like to beat on her a little bit, rough her up. If you are rough with her in practice, she is just that much better in the game.”
Wednesday was Mattson’s first game back after tearing a ligament in her foot. She was sporting a walking boot following the game, but is determined to be there for her teammates while they attempt to make their run at a state championship.
“It felt really good to be back out there,” Mattson said. “I didn’t really think that this was ever going to be able to happen again. Just to be back out there, be with my teammates and play alongside them feels really good.
“The doctor pretty much said that I’m not going to hurt it anymore, I just have to be careful about compensating for it.”
Nodaway-Holt now turns its attention to next season’s co-op with West Nodaway, which will form Nodaway Valley.
“We set a goal to have a better record than we did last season, and they met that goal, exceeded that goal,” Nodaway-Holt first-year coach Dustin Jenkins said. “I was just overwhelmed with excitement to have the girls I had in the first year. They were a good group of girls to have — listened and played hard all the time. I was pretty lucky.
The Trojans will miss the services of senior Shaina Culp and Krista Hart next season. Both were starters for Nodaway-Holt and earlier in the week, Culp joined the 1,000-point club.
“Both good athletes and good leaders on the court,” Dustin Jenkins said. “It was great to have them on board.”
Culp led the Trojans with 10 points while Kloe Jenkins had four and freshman Rileigh Brown scored the last two points for a Trojan with a mid-range jumper.
Platte Valley had 11 different players score. Angle led the effort with 12 points while Malia Collins had 10 and Maggie Collins had nine. Christina Turpin and Paige West each had eight while Deen had six and Mattson had four. Pappert, Kayley Hauber, Kali Redden and Sarah Langford each had two.
“She is playing with a lot of confidence right now, and we just want to keep that rolling,” Pedersen said. “She has a really good skill set, and she can do a lot of different things. For her skill set, she handles the ball really well, and she steps out and shoots it really well. We just want to keep her playing that confidence.”
Platte Valley now advances to the Class 1, District 16 Championship on Friday against South Holt. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. in Graham.
“I think it is pretty obvious that we all want it, so we are going to go and try to get it,” Deen said of losing in the state title game last year.