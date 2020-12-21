KING CITY, Mo. — First-year coach Michael Barbosa has talked a lot about changing the culture with the Nodaway-Holt boys basketball team.
Barbosa took over a team that had won just one game in the previous two seasons combined, and through just eight games, already has three victories.
Monday night's game at King City (3-8) was not one of those victories, but that didn't mean Barbosa was not teaching his young group of Trojans in the 67-58 loss.
The Nodaway-Holt crowd was letting the officials hear their displeasure most of the evening, but Barbosa made sure his players refrained for engaging in that. For the most part, he was successful, and when a player did receive a technical foul, he and assistant coach Zach Lemar made it clear that that wasn't what they expect from their Trojans.
“We have to be mentally focused,” Barbosa said. “Some of the times we do want to lose our heads and say whatever we want, but we have to focus up. We've been trying to work on this with the kids kids throughout the first couple months of the season.
“Whereas back in the previous years, they would be able to do whatever they want, say whatever they want, but we are trying to be a lot stricter on them. They are going to be out in the real world one day, and they they are going to be under a boss who may not put up with that. We just want to get them ready to be successful in the future and that starts now at Nodaway-Holt.”
In the game itself, the first quarter was a back-and-forth battle with Nodaway-Holt senior Brilyn DeVers scoring seven points help the Trojans finish the quarter with an 11-11 tie.
The WildKats seized control of the game early in the second quarter with a 10-2 run to begin the period, but Nodaway-Holt fought back with a 7-2 run to close the quarter which was capped by Blake Bohannon hitting a deep, fade-away 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. King City took a 27-25 lead into halftime.
“I feel like we had a bunch of momentum,” Barbosa said. “The players on the court were excited, the bench was excited.”
Bohannon began the second half just like he ended the first. A 3-pointer put the Trojans up 28-27.
That lead was short-lived though as the Wildkats answered with a run that would decide the game Kystin Aborn and Parker Muff each had seven points during a 17-2 run which gave the Wildkats a 44-30 lead late in the third quarter.
“We held our own for the first quarter, two quarter, and then the third quarter seems to be a struggle throughout,” Barbosa said. “Looking at the books, every time, the third quarter is either our least scoring quarter or we give up a lot of points that quarter. We have to fix that.”
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Aborn ended the third quarter and put King City up 15 points.
The Trojans were able to work to within 10 points on several occasions in the fourth quarter, but were never able to get within single digits.
DeVers led Nodaway-Holt with 23 points while Bohannon finished with 18. James Herr added five, Wyatt Wakely had four and Hunter Clement had three.
“Brilyn is our leader on and off the court,” Barbosa said. “He is the one who sets the tone with whatever we are doing. We look to him. He can create on his own and he can pass and dish. We look to him if we need a bucket or two.”
The Trojans played without top forward Noah Farnan, but hope to have the junior back soon.
For King City, Muff had 22 points while Landon Wells had 17 and Aborn had 15.
Nodaway-Holt will finish the first half of the season at home on Tuesday against North Harrison.