GRAHAM, Mo. – The resurgence of the Nodaway-Holt Trojans continued Tuesday night with a 44-42 win over the North Nodaway Mustangs. The Trojans have now won three of their first six games a season after accumulating just one win.
“It feels amazing, this is such a great community who gives back a lot,” Nodaway-Holt coach Michael Barbosa said. “I was talking to the P.E. coach who said last year that the kids would say, ‘I don’t want to be here and I don’t want to go to basketball.’ Now, they know we’re going to have a good team this year, we’re going to be competitive and we’re going to win, finally.
“Last game, we didn’t have a student section, tonight we had probably 10 kids in the student section. They want to buy in to this culture, this culture that we’re trying to set here at Nodaway-Holt.”
The first quarter was an early sign of what the game would be like Tuesday night as the two team went back-and-forth from the beginning. Senior Brilyn Devers began the scoring after a slow start from both sides.
DeVers and North Nodaway’s Aydan Blackford led the way for each of their teams. Blackford scored four of the Mustangs’ seven points, while DeVers scored five of the Trojans’ 10 points. Despite the close score, North Nodaway led for a total of 41 seconds in the game after Blackford gave them the early 7-6 lead.
DeVers and Blake Bohannon combined for four points to end the first, then Hunter Clement began the second quarter with a basket to give the Trojans a 5-point advantage.
Blackford and Karson Oberhauser cut the lead back to one with baskets on consecutive possessions. The second quarter consisted of Nodaway-Holt extending its lead, only for Blackford to pull the Mustangs back within striking range.
The final tie of the game came on a three-pointer from Oberhauser with 35 seconds left in the half. But similar to the first quarter, DeVers ended the half with a three-pointer and Bohannon added a basket to give the Trojans a 25-22 lead at halftime.
The scoring slowed in the third quarter for North Nodaway as they managed just the four points scored by Oberhauser. Nodaway-Holt scored just seven points in the quarter with five coming from DeVers.
The Mustangs began the fourth quarter with a three-pointer from Damian Dailey that cut the lead to three. From there, the Trojans produced their biggest run of the game by scoring eight of 10 points, giving themselves a 40-31 lead with 4:55 left in the game.
Gavin Leeper started the run with two-straight baskets, and DeVers ended it with back-to-back steals that ended in layups.
“He’s (DeVers) is a leader on and off the court,” Barbosa said. “He makes sure everyone is in the right position, knows what they’re doing, and he just takes charge. He’s a really good ball player and a really good person.”
North Nodaway then leaned on Oberhauser and Blackford to bring them back with a 6-0 run. Blackford’s three-pointer that would have tied the game at 40 with 1:43 left was called off on an illegal screen call.
Dailey cut the lead to one at the 1:15 mark, but a basket from Leeper and two free throws from DeVers left little time for the Mustangs to come back. Blackford scored the game’s final basket with one second left. North Nodaway fouled immediately after, but didn’t have enough time to get a final shot off after the missed free throw.
“The body language was really good the entire time, some teams when the other team hits a shot, wants to put their heads down,” Barbosa said. “My team didn’t do that. They kept the same momentum, same heads the whole way through. By not practicing these late game situations, this was a really good look for us.”
Blackford led the Mustangs with 16 points in the loss. Dailey was second on the team with 14 points and Oberhauser was third with nine points.
“We scored 42 points tonight, if we finish our open layups, we score 62,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “We’ve got to figure out how to finish the play which is a part of the learning process. We knew there would be that, but that they ran that offense very well. There were a lot of wide-open backdoor shots for layups — we missed too many of them.”
North Nodaway will have an opportunity to end its losing streak on Friday when they face East Harrison. East Harrison will come into the game winless so far this season.
“When we want to against other teams, we put up 12-0 runs,” Trautz said. “Those little spurts of good are going to get us more and more of those with less bad in between. I think that’s going to make us believe that we can win games until we start winning some.”
DeVers led the Trojans with 17 points, Bohannon finished with seven points and Leeper finished third with six points. Nodaway-Holt has won two of three and will travel to Union Star on Friday in an attempt to get back-to-back wins for the first time since 2017.
“Moving forward this a great step for us because we had a goal that we wanted to be one of the best teams in Nodaway-Holt history and so by winning tonight — that was a step in the right direction,” Barbosa said.