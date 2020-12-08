CAINSVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway-Holt senior Shaina Culp has been one of the area's top players for several years now, and she has done that as a post player.
With the team losing point guard Halle Clement to graduation, the standout senior has switched positions and is playing more on the wing to help the team's backcourt. The switch paid dividends in the Trojans' 45-26 victory at East Harrison (0-1) on Monday.
“This year, they are playing me more outside rather than in just for other people to get a feel,” Culp said. “My last year, I might as well try something new.”
Culp led the team with 14 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers in the victory. Her five first-quarter points helped get the Trojans (2-2) out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter.
The win was a good confidence-boaster after the team was disappointed in its loss to North Nodaway in the third-place game of the Platte Valley Invitational on Friday.
“It was definitely good because it boasted all of our confidence,” Nodaway-Holt senior Krista Hart said. “We had kind of gotten down because we lost a couple games. It was just good to come out strong.”
With the slew of talented post scorers on the team, Nodaway-Holt's 3-point shooting is a very positive sign moving forward. Hart led the team with four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Kayelyn Edmondson also had a 3-pointer and scored seven points from her point guard spot.
“That is a big deal,” Nodaway-Holt first-year coach Dustin Jenkins said. “If we can get it inside and get it back out, that will help spread the defense for the girls underneath. It is nice to be able to have that outside shot to open up the floor for us.”
Edmondson is continuing to grow into the point guard spot as she has moved to the position for the first time in her career.
“Kayelyn has definitely stepped up and done a very good job at being the point guard,” Culp said. “Same with Krista, I mean, she has always been a guard. Me, on the other hand, I'm doing my best.”
With Culp moving outside, that made junior Kloe Jenkins the team's primary offensive post player. Jenkins finished with nine points.
The Trojans will end the week with their home opener on Friday when they play host to Worth County.
“We are still working, but they looked better tonight,” Dustin Jenkins said.