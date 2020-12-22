KING CITY, Mo. — For much of this season, it a been a fairly lonely bench without many substitutes sitting beside Nodaway-Holt first-year head coach Dustin Jenkins.
That bench got a much-needed boost on Monday with the addition of junior Emma Bohannon. Bohannon, who has been a starter in previous seasons for the Trojans and is a mainstay on the volleyball team, gives the Trojans an addition weapon at both the forward and guard spots.
“That definitely helps when we have a guard who can come in and give our two guards a break,” Jenkins said. “She kind of has some size to her so we have a little bit more of an opportunity to rotate our posts in and out. That definitely helps."
The Trojans have also struggled against pressure defenses this season and look forward to utilizing Bohannon’s athleticism in the open floor.
“She is extremely fast, so that is nice whenever we have fast breaks or whenever they fast-break us,” Nodaway-Holt junior Kloe Jenkins said.
Even with its full lineup, the Trojans (3-5) fell 57-46 against King City (6-4) on Monday night.
Nodaway-Holt got off to a fast start with 3-pointers by both Kloe Jenkins and Krista Hart in the opening minutes for a 6-0 lead.
The Wildcats answered back with a 5-0 run and tied the game at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Victoria Washburn. That momentum carried into the second quarter with King City opening up a 26-13 lead on what ended up being a 19-3 run.
“That is the aggravating thing,” Dustin Jenkins said. “We showed several times that we can break the press, but them we get a couple bad passes and we forget what we are doing.”
The Trojans did fight back and Hart ended the first half with a three to slice the lead to 10 points. Kayelyn Edmondson hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to get the lead down to 30-25.
King City opened back up a 10-point margin, but Hart heated up with three 3-pointers late in the quarter and the lead was down to just 41-37 going into the fourth quarter.
“That was part of our game — getting the ball passed quick, getting it to the open person, and we were fortunate enough that she was there and made some big points for us,” Dustin Jenkins said.
A 3-pointer by Madeline Saunders extended the King City lead back to eight points early in the fourth. Saunders closed the game out at the foul line with 6-straight makes to provide the final 11-point margin.
Kloe Jenkins finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. Hart added 15 points on five 3-pointers. Shaina Culp had eight, and Edmondson had three.
“It was just a good game,” Kloe Jenkins said. “I came in feeling very confident and it just worked.”
Saunders had 24 points to the Wildcats while Zoe Tunks had 17 and Washburn had 13.
Nodaway-Holt will have one more game before Christmas break when they host North Harrison on Tuesday in Graham.