Nodaway-Holt enters the 2020-2021 season with the enviable situation of returning four starters from last season’s squad. The Trojans will have new faces at two key spots though with a new head coach and a new point guard.
New coach Dustin Jenkins is no stranger to the Trojan program though as his daughter Kloe Jenkins has been a key player for Nodaway-Holt each of the last two seasons and is now going into her junior season.
“It is going pretty good,” Dustin Jenkins said. “We are pretty excited about it, being our first year coaching at this level. This girls seem to be falling in pretty good and working pretty well together.”
Kloe Jenkins says the first few weeks of practices have been a little strange with her dad being the coach, but she has quickly gotten used to it.
“Honestly, it hasn’t been too bad,” Kloe Jenkins said with a laugh. “I thought it would be a little rough at first, but we just got in and had to put our personal feeling aside when we do or don’t get along.”
Dustin Jenkins has coached many of the girls on this season’s team in the past at the youth level.
“The juniors this year, we have brought them up since the fourth grade, so we have had a lot of work with them,” Jenkins said.
While Jenkins is at the helm of the team, the floor general this season will be junior Kayelyn Edmondson. Edmondson shifts our to the point guard spot from a starting wing spot last season following the graduation of three-year starter Halle Clement.
“I think Kayelyn will do an amazing job at replacing her, and she has the potential to be even better than Halle was,” Kloe Jenkins said.
Edmondson admits that is doesn’t have much experience at the point, but she is looking forward to embracing the challenge.
“I’ve never really done this, ever,” Edmondson said. “It is definitely something that I wasn’t comfortable with at first, but now I am gaining confidence and I am getting there.”
A point guard’s job is always a bit easier when they have a dominant presence in the paint to throw the ball to and that is exactly the luxury that Edmondson and the Trojans have with senior Shaina Culp.
Culp displayed her athleticism advantage in the 275 Conference throughout a dominant volleyball season which saw the Trojans finish as the district runners up.
The senior is a 3-year starter and led the team in scoring and rebounding last season.
Kloe Jenkins is also returning as a starter and the most experienced player on the team outside of Culp and Edmondson. The junior gives her father and versatile option capable of playing in the post or helping Edmondson with the perimeter playmaking.
Krista Hart is also a returning starter at the guard spot. She provides the team with another experience ball handler and showed of her decision making during volleyball season as the team’s setter.
“I definitely think I’ve gotten more confident over the years,” Hart said. “I just hope to improve always being able to keep my head up no matter what and also having a positive attitude.”
Sophomore Alexis Maurer also seems poised to join the starting lineup this season as Edmondson shifts to point guard. Maurer gives the Trojans additional size this season in the place of Clement.
“Alexis is pretty excited to fill that fifth spot,” Kloe Jenkins said. “But there is also competition between Rileigh (Brown) and Natasha (Abrams). I wouldn’t say they are fist fighting, but they are definitely getting at it.”
The team’s bench looks to be made up similarly to what the team had during volleyball season where freshmen Breonna Waterman and Rileigh Brown played key roles. Natasha Abrams and Kami Bellomy add to the depth for the Trojans.
“We have three freshmen who have stepped up this year so that is exciting,” Dustin Jenkins said.