The Trojans had a 28-game losing streak partway through last season, but Nodaway-Holt was able to snap that streak with a 52-47 win over Union Star. This season, the Trojans will be looking to add to that win count.
They will have a new coach at the helm as they attempt to climb the conference and district standings.
“I’ve liked the way he (Michael Barbosa) is going about,” Nodaway-Holt senior Brilyn DeVers said. “His game plan sounds really strong and I am thinking that he is going to be able to produce a good program here for as long as he is here for.”
Barbosa is Nodaway-Holt’s third coach in the last three season but comes in with plenty of experience in the area after serving as an assistant coach at Maryville.
“I feel like he has brought a lot more of a defensive mindset,” Trojan sophomore Blake Bohannon said. “We are a lot more aggressive on defense.”
Barbosa inherits a roster led by DeVers. The Trojan guard has been through the struggles of the last two years as a starter on two team’s which combined for one win.
“I’m really excited to play with this new team,” DeVers said. “We are going to be a lot better this year I hope. We are just really looking for improvement.
“Its been a long journey. Watching everyone slowly improve these last few years has honestly been really cool. Watching people who were barely able to shoot a basket to be able to consistently do it is really cool.”
DeVers led the team in scoring both seasons and finished with a 12.8 points per game average as a junior. He was also the team’s leader in steals with three per game and assists with 2.1 per game.
“I feel like we’ve all kind of developed our game to complement his,” Bohannon said.
The guard was also second on the team in both blocks and rebounds. He shot 26 percent from behind the arc and 60 percent from the free-throw line.
“For my part, it’s being able to distribute the ball so our whole team can get on the board,” DeVers said of his focus going into the season. “Having confidence in my teammates to know that they can knock down shots in critical moments of the game.”
DeVers should have more help in the scoring department this season after Blake Bohannon had a breakout freshman year last season. Bohannon was third on the team in scoring with six points per game, just behind 2020 graduate Tommy Dye’s 6.1 points per game.
“I’ve seen him improve dramatically,” DeVers said of Bohannon. “Just from watching him come in as a freshman, get that starting role right off the bat and having a lot of pressure on him — he handled it really well. He improved a lot over the summer and I’m thinking he might even be our top scorer.”
Bohannon filled up the stat sheet as well as he was second on the team in both assists and steals.
Finding a third scorer behind DeVers and Bohannon will be a key for the Trojans this season with the next highest returning scorer averaging just 2.6 points a night.
The Trojans believe that junior Gavin Leeper could be poised for that breakout year. Leeper averaged 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
“I think he is going to be successful in our offense, moving and cutting without the ball,” Barbosa said.
With DeVers, Bohannon and Leeper on the perimeter, junior Noah Farnan returns as the team’s top post player. Farnan led the team with 4.8 rebounds per game and also scored 2.4 points a night.
“Noah Farnan and Gavin Leeper are going to make big statements this year,” DeVers said.
Senior Hunter Clement gives the team another experienced play in the post after averaging two points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
James Herr also returns to the frontcourt after a breakout junior season in football. Herr averaged 1.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
“James Herr is a football boy, a big ol’ boy,” Barbosa said. “He did a lot of good work for us throughout the summer. I am really excited to see what he can do for us this season.”
The Trojans also return Wyatt Wakely, Caleb Kirk and Clay Hanson — each of whom saw minutes last season.
With Barbosa leading the way and the return of so much of their core, the Trojans are poised to have their best season in the last few years.
“My goal for the team is just to improve,” DeVers said. “I don’t really care if we win two games — that is one more than last year — all I want is improvement.”