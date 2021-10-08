HOPKINS, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley Thunder had a busier than usual bus ride over to Hopkins on Thursday night as coach Tobie Bohannon went over the final plans for their new-look lineup against North Nodaway.
“In my head, I’m thinking, ‘Oh boy, we got to buckle down and get this to work,’” Nodaway Valley senior Kloe Jenkins said.
The changes looked good in their debut as the Thunder (9-12) rolled to a 3-0 sweep over the Mustangs (3-11).
“Tobie, she likes to put us in new rotations a lot,” Nodaway Valley senior Reagan Hagey said. “I think it says a lot about our team that we can just go in any rotation and play our hearts out.”
The changes included Hagey shifting to setter along with senior Kayelyn Edmondson and senior Emma Bohannon shifting to outside hitter.
For Hagey, the new position is a familiar one as she was a setter for West Nodaway. With the new co-op this season, Hagey has played a lot of middle hitter, but was comfortable with the switch.
“It was exciting and it was nerve wracking,” Hagey said. “I’ve been a setter since I was in seventh grade, but I haven’t set since last year at all, so I was really nervous about that. But I got in there and I started doing it, and I realized that it was just like riding a bike. I suppose you just never forget it.”
For Emma Bohannon, the switch was a lot more different. She has never played that outside position, having been a middle hitter in previous seasons and a setter this year, but the coach’s daughter was able to learn quickly on the fly.
“It was definitely different, I’ve never hit 5 in my four years of high school — I’m always middle or backside,” Emma Bohannon said.
The Thunder started fast with an ace by Edmondson and the lead grew to 4-1 with a block by senior Piper Hunt and an ace by Jenkins.
The Mustangs battled back for a 5-5 tie, but Hagey got back to the service line and fueled a 13-0 run by the Thunder to seize control. Senior Riley Linville had two kills during that stretch.
The Mustangs traded points with the Thunder to finish the first set, but couldn’t significantly cut into the deficit as the set finished 25-17.
The second set continued the point-trading trend and North Nodaway had a 10-9 lead after a kill from sophomore Saryn Brown, who does a little bit of everything for the Mustangs with her ability to set and kill the ball.
“When Saryn is in the back row, she is one of my setters; and when she is in the front, I’ve got her hitting because I'd be crazy to not have her hit,” North Nodaway coach Emily Bix said. “She played really smart today.”
Hunt responded for Nodaway Valley with a kill to get Jenkins to the service line and she fueled a 6-0 Thunder run which included back-to-back aces.
North Nodaway was able to break Jenkins serve, but with the score 16-11, Tobie Bohannon subbed sophomore Anastyn Nielson to serve and she responded with a pair of aces and a 4-0 run.
“It was Anastyn’s first time ever getting to play varsity (this season), so she was super excited about that,” Tobie Bohannon said. “She came out and did a great job.”
Nielson’s second ace put the Thunder ahead 20-11 and they finished the set off with a 25-18 win.
“I love Annie,” Emma Bohannon said. “She just comes in and does her best all the time and we really needed those serves that she served in for us.”
Edmondson started the third set strong with an ace and a 4-0 lead, but the Mustangs hung tough and were within 11-10 when Edmondson got back to the service line. Edmondson rattled off four aces during a 7-0 run to grow the lead to 18-10.
The Thunder finished off a 3-0 sweep with a 25-14 win.
Edmondson finished with seven aces, five assists and three kills. Hagey was an all-around star for the Thunder with a team-high six assists to go with three aces, three kills and four digs.
Linville led the Thunder with five kills. Jenkins had a team-high nine digs and three aces.
North Nodaway will finish their home season next Thursday when they host Mound City and finish the regular season the following Tuesday against East Atchison on the road.
“We are still working and we are still seeing improvements,” Bix said. “I think it is coming together. I think it will be in time to really show up at districts.”
Nodaway Valley has three regular-season matches left with a home game with Rock Port on Tuesday then another home contest with South Harrison the following Monday before a road trip to South Holt that Tuesday.
“I feel like with the new co-op, we’ve definitely had our growing pains; but I feel like as a team, we are resilient enough to overcome those growing pains,” Hagey said.