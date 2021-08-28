BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The co-op between the West Nodaway Rockets and the Nodaway-Holt Trojans yielded impressive results in the form of a 60-14 victory in Burlington Junction over the Stewartsville-Osborn Wildcards.
When asked about the significance of such a dominant win, Nodaway Valley senior James Herr mentioned the importance of chemistry with his new teammates.
“It’s nice, I’ve known these guys not very long,” Herr said. “To come out here and get a win with them, and form a bond like this, it’s amazing.”
It would not come easy however, as the Wildcards jumped out to a quick start, aided by good field position after Nodaway Valley fumbled the opening kickoff. After trailing 6-0, the Thunder got on the board with a 14-yard touchdown pass by Blake Bohannon. The junior quarterback found Mason Chitwood in the end zone for a quick strike.
The Nodaway Valley offense seemed to have a hard time finding their rhythm in the first half, and Bohannon believed that was due to this being the first game playing at full speed.
“We had a slow start, but I think once we got the gears turning, and the lineman got broken in, we just started to pull away from them,” Bohannon said.
The offense was aided by an impressive game from senior Will Cordell, Cordell scored two touchdowns in the first half, the first on a 20-yard run on an inside handoff and the second on a beautiful rollout touchdown pass from Bohannon.
The Nodaway Valley defense was able to get key stops in the first half, and James Herr was continually wreaking havoc in the backfield of the Wildcards. Going into the locker room at the half, the Thunder led the Wildcards 28-14.
The second half was a different story altogether. Nodaway Valley held the Wildcards from getting a single first down in the 3rd quarter, and Herr, along with senior James Graham were able to pressure the Stewartsville-Osborn quarterback relentlessly.
All three phases of the game clicked in the third quarter as the Thunder scored on every drive, and was able to get key turnovers from special teams as well. Coach Alan Calfee said there weren’t a lot of adjustments made at the half.
“A lot of our success was just executing, we had a lot of mental mistakes, just nerves coming out in the first game,” Calfee said. “We made a few minor adjustments, but a lot of it was just focusing on what we do, and then finishing. Executing.”
Nodaway Valley’s execution was on display as they were able to rattle off 32 points in just under twelve minutes of game time. Senior Dawson Fast was able to score via a receiver screen, touchdowns by Bohannon, and impressive touchdown runs by sophomore Michael Cook and junior Clay Hanson highlighted the second half dominance of the Thunder.
The defense sealed the victory by not allowing the Wildcards a single first down in the second half. Gavin Leeper was able to pick off quarterback Cross Bryant, and James Herr spent most of the second half in the backfield recording multiple sacks.
Herr attributed the dominance to sticking to the game plan, “I just kept grinding, kept pushing, that’s all you can really do in the second half.”
Nodaway Valley looks to continue its winning ways next week as they take on the East Atchison Wolves in Fairfax on Friday night.