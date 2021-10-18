BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. – Celebrating its first senior night as a co-op, the Nodaway Valley Thunder were able to defeat South Harrison in four sets. Reagan Hagey, Emma Bohannon, Piper Hunt, Kayelyn Edmondson, Riley Linville and Kloe Jenkins were all honored before the match.
Starting off slow, it took some time for Nodaway Valley to find their stride as they lost the first set by a score of 25-21. The visitors were able to finish in style as they went on a 6-0 run capped off by an ace to end the first set.
“We started off very slow,” Nodaway Valley head coach Tobie Bohannon said. “They were not moving and not doing a lot of those fundamental things. Once we got it going though, they started to click.”
The Thunder started to click indeed, as Nodaway Valley was able to win the next three sets.
In the second set, with the score at 16-11 in favor of the home team, senior Kayelyn Edmondson was able to bring some momentum to her team after an impressive kill. Following the kill, senior Reagan Hagey was set to serve, and it was clear all night long South Harrison struggled to return her serves.
With Hagey serving, another senior in Piper Hunt was able to rack up two kills as Nodaway Valley reeled off eight points in a row. The Thunder won the second set 25-13.
“When she is on, she is killer,” Tobie Bohannon said of Hagey’s performance. “She does a great job for our team; she is a huge part of our success.”
The success continued for the Thunder in the third set. With the score at 9-5 in Nodaway Valley’s favor, it was Hagey set to serve once again. Rallying behind Hagey, senior Riley Linville was able to put her mark on the match.
Linville was able to pile up three kills as the Thunder went on a 7-0 run before South Harrison had to call a timeout. The timeout did not seem to matter as Nodaway Valley was able to add six more unanswered points thanks to another kill from Linville and a handful of impressive serves from Hagey. Nodaway Valley routed the visitors 25-7 in the third set.
“It was very important to win because this is my last home game,” Linville said of playing on senior night. “We need to execute more than anything, when we execute we play wonderful.”
The fourth and final set was defined by a series of runs by Nodaway Valley. Starting off down 0-3, a Hagey kill jumpstarted the Thunder to go on a 5-0 run. With the score knotted at 9-9, it was Linville again with a powerful kill to lead Nodaway Valley on another 5-0 run.
After allowing South Harrison to score two points, the Thunder struck once again to go on a 6-0 run. Nodaway Valley was able to top the Bulldogs 25-16 in the final set.
“These seniors mean a lot to me,” Hagey said. “This is the first year of the co-op and going into it, I just knew immediately we were going to click, and we did. The chemistry was always there, and we have always cheered for each other, it never felt like two schools playing on one team.”
Nodaway Valley will have one more game before district play begins as they will travel to face off against South Holt on Thursday.
“It is definitely going to be a competitive game,” Bohannon said. “Hopefully, we will get started early and it doesn’t take us a little bit to get going. South Holt is a good team and hopefully we go out and show them that we can compete with them.”