GRAHAM, Mo. – When Rock Port traveled to face off against Nodaway Valley on Friday night, the consistency of the Blue Jay offense proved to be too much for the Thunder defense.
Tallying seven total touchdowns, six on offense and one on defense, Rock Port’s Micah Makings showed off his talents for all in attendance. With Makings throwing the ball and running it, Rock Port went on to hand Nodaway Valley their third-straight loss in a 70-24 rout.
“A lot of it was him making good down the field throws,” Nodaway Valley coach Alan Calfee said of Makings’ performance. “With coverage, sometimes, I feel like we were right there and then we had a misstep. That is definitely something that we have to clean up.”
Nodaway Valley could not have started the game any better. Opening the game with a six-play drive, junior quarterback Blake Bohannon found Clay Hanson for a 9-yard catch and score, as the Thunder found themselves up quickly 8-0 with 9:55 left in the first quarter.
Kicking off after the score, Nodaway Valley forced a Blue Jay fumble and found themselves calling the offense out onto the field for their second drive. The Thunder’s second drive did not last long as Bohannon’s pass intended for Dawson Fast was snatched out of the air by a Rock Port defender. Nodaway Valley was quick to respond defensively as they forced Rock Port to turn the ball over on downs. On fourth down, Rock Port’s junior running back Phillip Herron attempted to turn the corner, however, Clayton Davis made an impressive tackle five yards behind the line of scrimmage to get the Thunder the ball back.
Nodaway Valley’s third drive of the contest proved to be fruitful. Bohannon connected with junior wideout Will Cordell for his second passing touchdown of the night from 21-yards out. After Bohannon ran the ball across the goal line for the two-point conversion, the Thunder offense seemed to be rolling on all cylinders.
Rock Port’s offensive game plan of airing it out was the perfect answer as they struck back quickly with two touchdowns of their own in a matter of two minutes late in the first quarter. First, Herron sprinted for the end zone from 13-yards out. Next, it was Makings showing off his arm talent on a 51-yard bomb to Dakota Evans that cut Nodaway Valley’s lead to two at 16-14 with 2:58 left in the first quarter.
Nodaway Valley’s offense continued to show success as they had an answer of their own. Clay Hanson found himself on the scoring end for the second time, this time he did it on the ground from 23 yards out to give the Thunder a 24-14 advantage late in the first quarter.
However, Nodaway Valley could not continue to overcome the big plays from the Blue Jays offense. To kickoff the second quarter, Makings did it all himself, as he scrambled for a 53-yard score and Rock Port seemed to carry the momentum from that play for the rest of the night.
“When something does not go our way, we need to stop getting down,” Calfee said. “I feel like when things don’t go our way, we get down a little bit.”
Rock Port continued to show success with Makings throwing the ball for one score and running in two more in the second half, proving how big the difference is when playing consistently for all four quarters.
“On my side of it, offensively, I have got to make better adjustments at halftime,” Calfee said. “We did not move the ball that much in the second half and when we did, it was called back from penalties so we have got to be more disciplined. We are going to keep on grinding.”
Nodaway Valley will stay in Graham next Friday night, as they will play host to Mound City when they look to get back into the win column.