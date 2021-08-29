FAIRFAX, Mo. — Last season, Nodaway-Holt saw East Atchison end their season and the Trojan volleyball program in the district championship. The former Trojans came back this season though with some of their new Thunder teammates and opened the new year with a rematch.
Nodaway Valley was able to beat East Atchison in five sets in the first round of the East Atchison Tournament on Saturday in Fairfax. The Thunder came in seeded sixth while the Wolves were seeded third.
“It was so exciting,” Nodaway Valley senior Kloe Jenkins said. “You hear E.A. — like they are a threat, and we just came in and we were the threat this time.”
East Atchison has been a model of consistency in the 275 Conference in recent years — winning at least 19 matches in each of the last five years. They are a co-op of Tarkio and Fairfax. Nodaway Valley hopes to establish similar success with its new co-op.
On Saturday, Nodaway Valley struck first by winning the first set 25-21. The teams then traded punches with the Wolves winning the second set 25-18, the Thunder taking the third 25-22 and the Wolves winning the fourth 25-16.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Nodaway Valley senior Reagan Hagey said. “We’ve seen E.A. before. We’ve played them before. We had a scrimmage with them and we knew it was going to be a battle. We were ready for it. We were fully prepared to go into this and battle it out five sets — whatever it took to take home this win.”
With East Atchison having the momentum and the home crowd on its side, Nodaway Valley needed someone to step up and turn the tide. Senior Kayelyn Edmondson did just that, going on a run at the service line to stake the Thunder to a 5-0 lead in the fifth set.
“(Coach) Tobie (Bohannon) says ‘serving wins games’ and serving won this game,” Jenkins said.
The Thunder kept building from there with Jenkins’ serving helping to extend the lead to 11-3. Hagey put the match away with her serves and Nodaway Valley won 15-4 in the fifth set.
“Serving was huge in this whole match,” Hagey said. “In the sets that we were missing our serves we lost. In the sets that we were hitting our serves, we won. … The main part is just getting it over and in, because we, as a team, are capable of passing up digs, and we can put it back up in the air and put it on the ground.”
Hagey finished the match with 10 kills, four blocks and four aces to lead the team in each category.
Jenkins added five kills and a team-high 14 digs. Edmondson had a team-high six aces along with four digs and four assists.
“Anybody can hit anywhere,” Jenkins said. “And honestly we have some pretty good passers and our setters are pretty amazing.”
Emma Bohannon led the team with eight assists and added five digs and four kills.
Benton 3, Nodaway Valley 1
In the semifinals, the Thunder carried over their momentum with a 25-23 win over Class 4 Benton in the first set, but the Cardinals proved too tough and won the next three 25-17, 25-15 and 25-18.
Hagey had 10 kills while Edmondson had nine assists. Riley Linville and Edmondson each had two blocks.
Jenkins had eight digs and three aces.
Benton finished second in the tournament after losing 3-1 to St. Joseph Christian.
Rock Port 3, Nodaway Valley 0
Rock Port swept Nodaway Valley 25-20, 25-23 and 25-19 in the third-place match.
Edmondson and Linville each had three kills while Edmondson had four digs and three assists. Bohannon had four assists. Jenkins had six digs. Hagey had four aces and two blocks.