JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — South Holt/Nodaway-Holt junior Hayden Elifrits came to the MSHSAA Class 2 State Championships with one clear mission: capture his first career state medal.
He accomplished that with a fourth-place finish at the Class 2 State Championships on Friday in Jefferson City.
“It feels great being able to accomplish what I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” Elifrits said.
As a freshman, Elifrits was 12th in the shot put at the state meet and saw a rival win the state championship as Northeast Nodaway’s Colton Wilmes took home the top prize in Class 1. Only one of Elifrits’ throws landed in bounds in 2019.
Elifrits’ sophomore season was cancelled, so that led to Friday’s Class 2 Championships, an event two seasons in the making.
“Not having a season last year, it was on our minds, but we didn’t talk about it,” Spartan coach Colby Morris said of the freshman experience for Elifrits. “We just said that every throw is important. That throw is the most important and then wipe that throw out and move on to the next throw and keep building. He has done that all year.”
The Spartan junior has put in plenty of work over the last two seasons and scratching is no longer a concern for Elifrits, who spins in the circle so quickly that former coach Jonn Casey once described him as a Tasmanian devil.
Elifrits wasted little time and his first throw was 14.43 meters. That translated to 47-feet-4.25 inches — over four feet further than his state mark as a freshman.
“He got a decent throw or two early, and then we just said, let’s rip it on these last two,” Morris said. “Let’s go for everything I get.”
That throw would have earned him fifth and that first medal, but Elifrits only improved with his next two attempts. His third throw of 15.41 meters was his best and earned him fourth.
The top-four finish will guarantee him a prestigious spot on South Holt’s Wall of Fame, but before he goes up in that spot, he will look to add to that resume next year by climbing even higher on the podium when South Holt returns to Class 1 as an independent team.
“I was pretty happy with it,” Elifrits said. “I was hoping for a little further, but we will get it next time.”